LifeLabs couriers and mailroom clerks vote to accept tentative agreement with employer

TORONTO, March 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Striking couriers and mailroom clerks at LifeLabs have voted to accept an offer to end their two week strike.

The 160 OPSEU/SEFPO members, who work in three locations in the Greater Toronto Area, voted electronically today to accept the deal reached yesterday that includes wage improvements.

It's a first collective agreement for the LifeLabs staff since joining OPSEU/SEFPO. Union President Warren (Smokey) Thomas says the agreement is a good foundation to build on.

"OPSEU/SEFPO members have a lot of determination and staying power," said Thomas. "This agreement is only the beginning and I'm sure we'll keep moving the ball up the field every round of bargaining."

Many of the members of Local 5119 have to work two or three jobs to make ends meet in the costly Greater Toronto Area and Local President Mahmood Alawneh says this contract is good news.

"We aren't asking for much," said Alawneh. "The GTA is an expensive place to live and work and all we wanted is enough money to make a decent living, at least we've made some good progress."

OPSEU/SEFPO First Vice-President/Treasurer Eduardo (Eddy) Almeida says he is proud of members' courage in a tough situation.

"It isn't easy to go toe to toe with a big company like LifeLabs," said Almeida. "But our members went the distance to get a first collective agreement and everyone in our family is very proud of them for standing up to a tough employer."

