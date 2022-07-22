Life-size World of Barbie Interactive Attraction Opens at Square One

"World of Barbie has come together in a truly spectacular fashion, with vivid colours, precise design details, and the sheer scope of immersive environments," says Mark Manuel, CEO, Kilburn Live. "This world premiere is a major achievement in terms of accurately recreating a world that is familiar to so many fans of Barbie."

Since 1959, with over 250 careers and counting, Barbie has represented a world of limitless potential to fans. World of Barbie interactive attraction is designed to deliver that same inspiration to Barbie fans, empowering them to believe they can do anything and be anything.

"World of Barbie is an exciting immersion into the lifestyle of Barbie, where guests can step into her world, and discover and revel in installations that are meticulously curated to cultivate dreams," says Julie Freeland, senior director of Location Based Entertainment, Mattel. "Fans of all ages can imagine endless possibilities for themselves, while walking in her footsteps as a scientist, designer, news anchor, astronaut and much more."

Delivering on this promise, some of the exciting installations awaiting fans include:

Barbie Dreamhouse: Guests can explore exquisitely designed rooms in this iconic Dreamhouse complete with a patio and ball pit pool

Interior Design Studio: This space features designer vignettes of a hobby room, a lounge, a kitchenette and a beauty studio

Barbie Laboratory: From a Barbie styled periodic table to microscopes and chemical reactions, every fan can discover their inner scientist in this laboratory

Music Production Studio: Guests can play DJ, try out instruments from Barbie, and move to the beat of some epic tunes

Barbie Interstellar Airways: Visitors can travel among the stars aboard this one-of-a-kind space shuttle, track objects on radar and report back to mission control

Fashion Runway: A fashionista's dream come true! Guests will be able to walk a pink carpet and pose inside of one of six iconic Barbie boxes

Barbie TV Centre: Visitors will have an opportunity to interview guests, deliver the weather report, and broadcast breaking news complete with a teleprompter on the set of The Barbie Show

Camper Van: Fans can take the driver's seat in this full-size camper van, built by leading car customization shop, West Coast Customs, or simply relax in a hammock

World of Barbie Museum: This installation will showcase the evolution of Barbie via a style gallery that features the Barbie dolls and Dreamhouses from different decades and an array of her vintage cars

World of Barbie Café: Guests can take a pause for some sweet treats and enjoy afternoon tea in true Barbie style. Online reservations are available with select VIP ticket purchases. Walk-up guests may be served on a space available basis

Barbie Dreambuilder: Exclusive to World of Barbie, this experience allows guests to create their very own customized Barbie set. Unleashing their creativity, fans can select from dozens of dolls, fashions and accessories to build a set as unique as they are (price for Barbie Dreambuilder kit: $65)

Fans of Barbie will be able to walk through her neighborhood, with each street carrying names core to the brand, such as Ken Lane, Barbie Blvd. (reminiscent of a Walk of Fame), Daisy Drive, Nikki Avenue and Skipper Street.

"Square One is proud to host the global debut of World of Barbie. The shopping centre is a leader in the entertainment category and has welcomed numerous world class experiential and entertainment concepts over the years that attract visitors from the region and beyond," says Stephen Gascoine, director and general manager of Square One Shopping Centre. "World of Barbie will reinforce Square One and Mississauga as a domestic – and even international – tourist destination, this summer. We can't wait to welcome fans of this iconic brand."

Following its debut in Toronto this summer, World of Barbie will tour several cities across North America, including New York, Chicago, and Dallas, among others.

The price of admission for World of Barbie, and its hours of operation varies from day to day. Adult tickets range from $33.00 to $52.50. Children's tickets (ages 1-13) range from $24.00 to $52.50. Infant (under 12 months of age) tickets are free. Timed entry admission, VIP Anytime Admission, and Café Reservations/VIP Anytime Admission tickets are available for purchase at: TheWorldofBarbie.com.

About Kilburn Live: Kilburn Live, a division of Kilburn Media, is one of the fastest growing live events companies in North America. As a global leader in experiential, touring, and static live event offerings, Kilburn Live brings the world's biggest brands to life through ground-breaking and highly entertaining attractions, activations, and immersive entertainment. For more information, please visit: Kilburn Live.

About Mattel: Mattel is a leading global children's entertainment company that specializes in design and production of quality toys and consumer products. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, American Girl®, Fisher-Price®, Thomas & Friends® and Mega®, as well as other popular brands that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 40 locations and sell products in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and technology companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in exploring the wonder of childhood and empowering kids to reach their full potential. Visit us online at Mattel.com.

About Square One: Proudly managed by Oxford Properties, Square One is distinctively positioned as Canada's cosmopolitan destination for the fashion, entertainment and epicurean enthusiast, with over 320 merchants including Holt Renfrew, Tiffany, Reds, Babaton, Simons, Apple, COS, Whole Foods, Crate and Barrel, and Links of London. Square One is owned by Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) on behalf of its clients and Oxford Properties Group. Recognized for its dedication to present innovative, fashion-forward experiences, unexpected campaigns and social media collaborations. Square One is one of Canada's Top Ten most productive shopping centres, and in 2017, became only the second shopping centre in Canada to achieve $1 billion in annual retail sales. For more information, please visit: shopSQUAREONE.com.

SOURCE Kilburn Live

For further information: Victoria Lord, Edery & Lord Communications, [email protected], On-site: 647.519.8577; Abby Daez, Edery & Lord Communications, [email protected], On-site: 416.805.5849