Life Simpli Launches Hassle-Free Insurance Marketplace in Canada

OAKVILLE, ON, April 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Life Simpli, a new insurtech startup focused on simplifying the purchase of life and critical illness insurance for Canadians, announced its launch today.

The innovative, easy-to-use web platform (www.lifesimpli.com) enables individuals to assess their insurance needs, compare instant quotes from leading insurance providers in Canada and apply for suitable coverage - all within minutes.

Serving as a simplified insurance marketplace, Life Simpli allows individuals to apply for life and critical illness insurance by providing instant, real-time quotes from over 10 leading insurance companies in Canada like Manulife, SunLife, BMO, Canada Life, and Desjardins amongst others. Some of the policies also enable consumers to apply for life insurance coverage without any medical exam.

The 3-step process starts with a simple digital assessment to determine the consumer's insurance needs. Based on this assessment, the web platform runs its intuitive algorithm to find the right policy for the consumer and provides instant quotes from various insurance providers. This is followed by a simple application process for the consumer's insurance coverage of choice.

The insurance application process concludes with a call from a Life Simpli licensed advisor to finalize the application and ensure that the customer fully understands the product.

Life Simpli also provides 24/7 support for individuals that would rather kickstart the process with a one-on-one interaction with an insurance advisor. Since the firm houses its own team of independent licensed advisors, the consumers can expect transparent, unbiased, and personalized advice catered to their specific requirements.

"With the rapid shift towards digital and the increased focus on health and well-being, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, it became essential to provide customers with a simple, hassle-free web platform to purchase life and critical illness insurance within the safety and comfort of their homes.

Gone are the days when customers were unaware of their insurance needs and confused with innumerable jargon and endless paperwork. With just a few clicks, our marketplace platform matches you with a range of quotes from Canada's top insurance providers. Life Simpli lets you complete the insurance application process from start to finish in a matter of minutes. We hope to be well-received", said Karan Jain, CEO & Founder at Life Simpli.

Focused on complete transparency, automation and personalization, Life Simpli will initially be available in Ontario and eventually roll out services to the rest of the country.

About Life Simpli

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Life Simpli aims at removing the complication and frustration from the process of buying life insurance and critical illness insurance by providing a quick, simple and hassle-free experience through their innovative and intuitive insurance marketplace that is available across devices.

