GATINEAU, QC, May 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Library and Archives Canada (LAC) will provide $1.5 million to support 41 projects (including 26 new projects) by archives, libraries and documentary heritage institutions throughout Canada. Eight projects submitted by organizations located in Ontario will be funded under the Documenary Heritage Communities Program (DHCP).

The following projects will be funded by the DHCP in Ontario in 2021–2022:

CSHS Descriptive Database Project (Canadian Slovenian Historical Society), Etobicoke , $5,053 ;

, ; Gananoque Archive Collection Project (Historic 1000 Islands Village Foundation), Gananoque , $43,023 ;

, ; Digitizing and Preserving Historic Images of Canada : CHPF's 20th Anniversary Photographic Retrospective of Founding Members (Canadian Heritage Photography Foundation), Mississauga , $22,158 ;

: CHPF's 20th Anniversary Photographic Retrospective of Founding Members (Canadian Heritage Photography Foundation), , ; Archival Monetary Appraisal Forum (Canadian Council of Archives), Ottawa , $ 50,000 ;

, ; Shingwauk and Beyond: Survivor and Intergenerational Memories (Living History Algoma), Sault Ste. Marie , $45,000 ;

, ; Digitizing Inuit Artistic Heritage (Inuit Art Foundation), Toronto , $50,000 ;

, ; Mitigating Risk: Preserving Magnetic Tape at the OJA (Ontario Jewish Archives, Blankenstein Family Heritage Centre), Toronto , $48,900 ; and

, ; and The ArQuives Processing Project: Part 4 (The Canadian Lesbian and Gay Archives), Toronto , $49,900 .

View the list of all recipients for 2021–2022.

Quick facts

The DHCP was created in 2015 to provide financial assistance for activities that enhance the visibility of, and access to, materials held by Canada's local documentary heritage institutions. The program also aims to increase the capacity of local institutions to sustainably preserve, promote and showcase the country's documentary heritage. At the end of the selection process, the DHCP will provide contributions for eligible applicants across Canada for a variety of projects that will allow citizens to access and engage with their nation's history like never before.

local documentary heritage institutions. The program also aims to increase the capacity of local institutions to sustainably preserve, promote and showcase the country's documentary heritage. At the end of the selection process, the DHCP will provide contributions for eligible applicants across for a variety of projects that will allow citizens to access and engage with their nation's history like never before. Incorporated and unincorporated non-profit organizations such as archives, privately funded libraries, historical societies, genealogical organizations and societies, professional library and archival associations, and museums with an archival component are eligible to apply for funding under the DHCP.

Applications received by LAC are reviewed by an external advisory committee.

Including the amounts allocated this year, LAC's support for documentary heritage communities has totalled $10.5 million since the DHCP was launched in 2015.

since the DHCP was launched in 2015. The next funding cycle will be launched in fall 2021.

About Library and Archives Canada

The mandate of Library and Archives Canada is to preserve the documentary heritage of Canada for the benefit of present and future generations, and to be a source of enduring knowledge accessible to all, thereby contributing to the cultural, social and economic advancement of Canada. Library and Archives Canada also facilitates co-operation among communities involved in the acquisition, preservation and diffusion of knowledge, and serves as the continuing memory of the Government of Canada and its institutions.

Library and Archives Canada is online at www.bac-lac.gc.ca.

Stay connected through RSS, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, Flickr, blogs and podcasts to keep up to date on the latest from Library and Archives Canada.

Quotes

"Supporting communities to provide greater digital access to their collections will ensure that Canadians will have even more opportunities to discover their heritage, wherever they live in Canada. Congratulations to the organizations that have received funding from the Documentary Heritage Communities Program in 2021–22."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The pandemic has not only prompted us to redefine how we do our work, it has also shown us how important it is for LAC to remain committed to supporting documentary heritage institutions during these unprecedented times. We are proud to continue our work with communities across the country while navigating our shared path toward post-pandemic normalcy."

– Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada

"The DHCP's funding has made a real difference in the Pitquhirnikkut Ilihautiniq/Kitikmeot Heritage Society's capacity to record video interviews, and edit and translate them for export to our YouTube channel. Having local Inuinnait staff that have the capacity to do this work on a daily basis will help immensely in our efforts to preserve Inuinnait traditional knowledge."

– Darren Keith, Senior Researcher, Kitikmeot Heritage Society

"Funding from LAC has allowed our institution to digitize and share remarkable film footage of one family's experience before, during, and immediately after the forced uprooting and dispossession during the Second World War. Additionally, we have rehoused 605 films and audio, 2,093 photographs, and 6.15 metres of textual records—our oldest dates to 1864!"

– Sherri Kajiwara, Director/Curator, Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre

Related link

Documentary Heritage Communities Program

Search for related information by keyword: Heritage | Library and Archives Canada | Ontario | History and heritage | general public | news releases | Hon. Steven Guilbeault

SOURCE Library and Archives Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Library and Archives Canada, 819-994-4589, [email protected]; Note: To obtain the contact information for recipients of funding under the Documentary Heritage Communities Program for 2021-2022, please contact Library and Archives Canada.

Related Links

https://www.bac-lac.gc.ca/

