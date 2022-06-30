GATINEAU, QC, June 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Library and Archives Canada (LAC) and the LAC Foundation are thrilled to announce the names of the 2022 recipients of the Library and Archives Canada Scholar Awards on this very special day to reflect on our values, our past and our future as a society.

Co-presented by LAC and the LAC Foundation, with the generous support of Founding Sponsor Air Canada, the LAC Scholar Awards were created to recognize remarkable Canadians who have made an outstanding contribution to the creation and promotion of our country's culture, literary heritage and historical knowledge.

The recipients of the 2022 LAC Scholar Awards are:

Jean-Marc Carisse, photographer

Stan Douglas, artist

Jeremy Dutcher, musician

Naomi Fontaine, author

Deepa Mehta, filmmaker

Find out more about these extraordinary Canadians and why they were selected as LAC Scholar Awards recipients in this video honouring them. The video will also be posted on CBC GEM and ICI TOU.TV on July 1.

Quotes

"As we mark Canada Day across the country, it's great to see LAC honour some of our most exemplary citizens who have done so much to enrich Canadian culture and society. These impressive individuals are a moving testament to our diversity in more ways than one: from their backgrounds and life experiences to their talents and inspirations."

– The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"LAC is delighted to recognize these outstanding recipients who, through their work, have each had an enormously positive impact on our rich and diverse culture. As the custodian of our country's past, history and culture, LAC is an invaluable resource for building our future. We thank the LAC Foundation for partnering with us on this initiative and for its efforts in further enhancing LAC's programs."

– Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada

"We applaud our 2022 LAC Scholar Awards recipients, and we are proud to engage in this exciting initiative with LAC. The LAC Foundation, with the generous assistance of Air Canada as Founding Sponsor, is pleased to honour these great Canadians. In addition to supporting LAC's mission, the Foundation's goal is to enhance the visibility of LAC and to position it as a creative force in our cultural environment."

– Roseann O'Reilly Runte, Chair of the LAC Foundation

Quick facts

Created in 2019 by LAC and the LAC Foundation with generous support from Air Canada, the LAC Scholar Awards recognize the exemplary work of those who support its fundamental mission, which is to promote all aspects of Canadian culture, here and around the world.

This recognition also seeks to highlight the fact that the creation and dissemination of our heritage are increasingly democratic undertakings, no longer reserved to environments where knowledge has traditionally been developed.

Recipients' biographies

About Library and Archives Canada

The mandate of Library and Archives Canada is to preserve the documentary heritage of Canada for the benefit of present and future generations, and to be a source of enduring knowledge accessible to all, thereby contributing to the cultural, social and economic advancement of Canada. Library and Archives Canada also facilitates co-operation among communities involved in the acquisition, preservation and diffusion of knowledge, and serves as the continuing memory of the Government of Canada and its institutions.

Library and Archives Canada is online at www.bac-lac.gc.ca.

For more information, please consult the media kit on the Library and Archives Canada Scholar Awards.

