Liberty Utilities Co. Expands Water Utility Presence with an Agreement to Acquire American Water's Regulated Operations in New York

Transaction represents execution on Liberty Utilities' strategy to

expand its regulated utility business in high-quality jurisdictions

Highlights:

Liberty Utilities Co., the regulated utility operating subsidiary of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., has entered into a stock purchase agreement to acquire American Water's regulated operations in the State of New York ("New York American Water").

New York American Water is a regulated water and wastewater utility serving over 125,000 customer connections across seven counties in southeastern New York .

New York American Water's customer rates are not expected to be affected by the acquisition.

Existing local management and operations teams will be maintained and empowered to continue to deliver the safe and reliable water utility services that customers expect, with a commitment by Liberty Utilities to maintain at least existing employment terms for two years following the closing .

Closing of the transaction remains subject to regulatory approval and other typical closing conditions.

OAKVILLE, ON, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX/NYSE:AQN) ("Algonquin") today announced that Liberty Utilities Co. ("Liberty Utilities"), Algonquin's regulated utility operating subsidiary, has entered into a stock purchase agreement with American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK) ("American Water"), to purchase American Water's regulated operations in the State of New York ("New York American Water") for a purchase price of US$608 million, subject to customary adjustments.

Headquartered in Merrick, NY, New York American Water is a regulated water and wastewater utility serving over 125,000 customer connections across seven counties in southeastern New York. Operations include approximately 1,270 miles of water mains and distribution lines with 98% of customers in Nassau County on Long Island.

"We are thrilled to expand our customer base in the great state of New York," said Ian Robertson, Chief Executive Officer of Algonquin. "New York State has demonstrated a commitment to ensuring regulated utilities put their customers first. We believe the state's vision aligns with our customer-driven focus. We have experience in multiple states as a water utility operator and are known for our commitment to excellence. We are committed to partnering with our regulator and other state officials to support the affordability of water services, including reducing the burden of local taxes on New York American Water's customers, which can account for more than half of their monthly bills. We are also excited to welcome New York American Water's employees to our Liberty Utilities team."

Continuing Commitment to Our Communities, Customers and Employees

Liberty Utilities will work closely with American Water, New York American Water, and the New York Public Service Commission to ensure a smooth transition. Under Liberty Utilities' local and responsive operating model, existing local management and operations teams will be maintained and empowered to continue to deliver the safe and reliable service that customers expect, with a commitment by Liberty Utilities to maintain at least existing employment terms for two years following the closing. Customers should not expect any impact on rates as a result of the acquisition. Liberty Utilities is committed to continuing to invest in the water system to improve water quality, customer education on conservation and community outreach.

"This was a very difficult decision for American Water, as we have had the privilege of serving customers and communities in New York for more than 130 years," said Susan Story, president and CEO of American Water. "After careful and comprehensive analysis, we believe it is in the best interest of our customers in New York to sell to Liberty Utilities, which already has utility operations in the state of New York and will have a larger presence once the transaction closes. We are committed to working together to ensure that the transition is unnoticeable to our customers and that safe and reliable water service continues throughout the transition and beyond."

Investment Grade Financing Plan and Transaction Details

The financing for the transaction will be consistent with Algonquin's current investment grade credit profile. Closing of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of various customary conditions including regulatory approval by the New York Public Service Commission and review and clearance under U.S. antitrust laws.

For more transaction details, see the fact sheet located at http://investors.algonquinpower.com/MNA and filed with securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov. The fact sheet is incorporated by reference herein.

Algonquin's management team will provide further insights on the transaction at its upcoming Analyst & Investor Days in Toronto on December 3, 2019 and New York on December 6, 2019.



Advisors

CIBC Capital Markets acted as Financial Advisor to Liberty/Algonquin and Husch Blackwell LLP served as transaction legal counsel to Liberty/Algonquin.

