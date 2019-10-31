Liberty Mutual's M&A Practice Expands Into Canada

BOSTON, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance is pleased to announce the expansion of Liberty Global Transaction Solutions (Liberty GTS) into Canada. Production Counsel Jonah Goldberg has joined the Liberty team in Toronto as the first Canadian-based member of Liberty GTS.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer Canadian clients and brokers access to Liberty's global M&A expertise and capabilities," says Garth Pepper, President of Liberty Mutual Canada. "As part of Liberty Mutual Insurance, Liberty Mutual Canada has access to a wealth of commercial and specialty insurance solutions for mid-size and large companies. The expansion of Liberty GTS into Canada is the latest example of how we're bringing the best Liberty has to offer to the Canadian marketplace."

"There is a growing demand for M&A transaction insurance in the Canadian market. Jonah Goldberg's appointment in Toronto demonstrates our commitment to providing exceptional service to our broker and client partners on a local level," says Rowan Bamford, President, Liberty GTS.

Liberty GTS is one of the most experienced M&A teams within the global insurance market. Liberty GTS products include Representations & Warranties, Tax Liability Insurance, and Contingent Risk Insurance.

