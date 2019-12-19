Liberty Leaf's Subsidiary Just Kush Enters Into Genetics Purchase & Services Agreement With Rubicon Organics

VANCOUVER, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Liberty Leaf Holdings Inc. (CSE: LIB) (OTCQB: LIBFF) (FSE: HN3P) ("Liberty Leaf" or the "Company") announced today that its subsidiary, Just Kush Enterprises Ltd. ("Just Kush"), has entered into a genetics purchase and services agreement with Vintages Organic Cannabis Company Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Rubicon Organics, Inc. ("Rubicon"), whereas Just Kush shall provide to Rubicon new rare genetics to expand its genetic library, in exchange, Rubicon shall support Just Kush with services including assistance with cannabis sales and certain crop consulting.

"We are pleased to have these genetics available which in turn allows us the opportunity to work alongside such a well-respected team at Rubicon," commented Dr. Robert Jackman, Just Kush's Quality Assurance Manager. "With our extensive genetics library, we are focussed on and have retained the Kush dominant cultivars that best complement our state-of-the-art, proprietary aeroponic grow system."

Jackman further adds: "This 'Made in BC' agreement with Rubicon will allow us to tap into the provincial retail markets sooner than later with our own branded products, once Rubicon has successfully secured its sales amendment from Health Canada."

About Rubicon Organics Inc.

Rubicon Organics holds a licence to cultivate and process cannabis and is focused on cultivating and branding certified organic, super-premium cannabis at its flagship 125,000-square-foot state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse located on a 20-acre property in Delta, B.C., Canada.

About Just Kush Enterprises Ltd.

Just Kush has received its Standard Cultivation, Standard Processing and Sale for Medical Purposes License from Health Canada, and has a production facility situated on 13 acres in the Okanagan Valley near Oliver, B.C. Plans include the cultivation of premium, small batch, terpene-rich Kush dominant cultivars selected for their different levels of THC & CBD.

About Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd.

Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd. is a Canadian-based, public company whose focus is to build and support a diversified portfolio of cannabis-sector businesses, including cultivation, processing and value-added cannabis products within this dynamic and fast-growing sector.

