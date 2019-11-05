Liberty Leaf Provides Update on the Just Kush Cannabis Facility

VANCOUVER, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE: LIB) (OTCQB: LIBFF) (FSE: HN3P) ("Liberty Leaf" or the "Company") has provided an update on the progress of its subsidiary, Just Kush Enterprises Ltd. ("Just Kush"), cannabis cultivation facility situated on 13 acres in the Okanagan Valley near Oliver, B.C.

As previously disclosed (see news releases dated November 29, 2018 and April 1, 2019), Just Kush submitted its Affirmation of Readiness evidence package and subsequently, received its Confirmation of Readiness notice from Health Canada.

"The Company has been in regular communications, as recent as last week with the Cannabis Licensing Division of Health Canada and is satisfied that Just Kush's application for standard cultivation, standard processing and sale for medical purposes licences meets or exceeds Health Canada's requirements for cannabis licensing under the Cannabis Act", says Will Rascan, President & CEO. "And with that, we look forward to receiving our licences in the near future."

Currently, Liberty Leaf is debt-free, and has no convertible debt.

About Just Kush

When licensed, Just Kush plans to cultivate premium cultivars of cannabis, selected for different levels of CBD and THC in accordance with market demand.

The company has a production facility situated on 13 acres in the Okanagan Valley near Oliver, B.C. It is a Standard applicant for cannabis licences that will enable it to cultivate, process and sell cannabis for medical and adult-use recreational purposes.

https://www.justkush.ca/

About Liberty Leaf

Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd. is a Canadian-based, public company whose focus is to build and support a diversified portfolio of cannabis-sector businesses, including cultivation, processing, value-added cannabis and accessory products within this dynamic and fast-growing sector.

