Liberty Defense Successfully Demonstrates HEXWAVE at Recent Events with Customers and Industry Partners

WILMINGTON, Mass., June 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2A), a leading technology provider of AI-based next generation detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, is pleased to announce it has successfully demonstrated its HEXWAVE™ system effectively and efficiently detecting threats, and received interest at a recently announced open house and aviation trade show.

As previously announced, Liberty showcased its commercial HEXWAVE™ walkthrough people screening portal, currently in production at the Company's Wilmington headquarters, to a group of current and potential customers who are leaders in multiple targeted urban security verticals in need of enhanced threat detection and seamless on-person screening.

In the wake of the recent TSA mandate for screening of aviation workers for explosive materials, HEXWAVE was on display at the Annual American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) Conference & Exposition for airports, small and large, demonstrating its next generation capabilities, including:

Continuous flow of screening without having to pause or stop

No divesting of benign items like cell phones, keys, and wallets

Detection of metallic and non-metallic threats like 3D printed guns, liquid and plastic explosives

Automated detection with threat location on the resolution station for ease of clearing alarms

Quick set up and portability of the system

100% operational availability

"It was extremely valuable to get feedback from key industry leaders at the aviation event," says Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense. "We heard from a Category I airport director that, 'We are faced with having to quickly implement screening protocols for aviation workers at all access points for employees. This can be very manual intensive and expensive. The fact that the HEXWAVE can automatically detect explosive threats at high throughput rates is a big advantage. Plus, the mobility of the system will allow us the flexibility to screen at various locations."'

Attending the show generated a demand for quotes from early adopter airports to meet explosives detection capability.

The Company is currently in sales discussions with organizations that range from airports, professional sports, universities, a national laboratory, state legislatures, a large religious center, as well as partner organizations.

For updates and news, please visit the Company website to subscribe to email alerts or follow Liberty Defense on social channels.

On Behalf of Liberty Defense

Bill Frain

CEO & Director

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense ( TSXV: SCAN , OTCQB: LDDFF , FRANKFURT: LD2A ) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although Liberty believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Liberty. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause Liberty's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the parties; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general development, market and industry conditions. The parties undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of their securities or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Liberty cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on Liberty's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Liberty has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Liberty as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Liberty does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd.

For further information: about Liberty Defense, please contact: Jay Adelaar, Senior Vice President of Capital Markets, Liberty Defense, 604-809-2500, [email protected]; For sales information, please contact: Ian McNaughton, Senior Director Business Development, Liberty Defense, 613-292-3669, [email protected]