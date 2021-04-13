Liberty Defense Signs License Agreement with Battelle for Next-Generation Checkpoint Security Technologies

VANCOUVER, BC and ATLANTA, April 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2), a leading concealed weapons detection company, is pleased to announce that it has signed a license agreement with Battelle Memorial Institute ("Battelle") to develop next-generation checkpoint screening solutions.

Liberty has licensed the millimeter wave-based, High Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its ongoing relationship with Battelle. HD-AIT will enhance security screening at airports today by providing a next-generation technology platform for threat detection. The HD-AIT technology received early-stage funding from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), while the shoe screener received an R&D Magazine 100 award in 2020 and is currently in testing and evaluation.

Both the body and shoe scanner technologies were developed by researchers at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), one of eight U.S. Department of Energy national laboratories managed by Battelle.

"The aviation security market needs new technologies that can address emerging threats while also offering efficient passenger throughput. We will continue the development of HD-AIT by leveraging the experience of our multi-disciplined engineering team as we see many parallels to the development of our HEXWAVE platform, a contactless security solution for concealed weapons detection in high-volume foot traffic areas," said Liberty CEO Bill Frain.

This licensing agreement will enhance Liberty's growing portfolio of security solutions, addressing the need for advanced technology at aviation checkpoints as well as for other commercial applications.

"The Liberty Defense team provides the leadership, engineering skills, and experience in the security industry that we seek to bring technologies to the defense of our nation. We look forward to teaming with Liberty to advance the development of these important platforms," said PNNL's Commercialization Manager Kannan Krishnaswami.

"Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through next-generation security solutions. The Battelle solutions are an ideal complement to our current technologies. We look forward to working closely with their team to deploy these solutions," added Frain.

Battelle is a global research and development organization committed to science and technology for the greater good, serving the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Battelle oversees 22,000 employees in more than 130 locations worldwide, including eight national laboratories for which Battelle has a significant management role on behalf of the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the United Kingdom. With approximately $6 billion in annual revenues, Battelle has been a source of mission-ready solutions for decades that protect people, secure the homeland, and save lives.

On Behalf of Liberty Defense

Bill Frain

CEO & Director

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: SCAN, OTCQB: LDDFF, FRANKFURT: LD2) provides advanced security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas. Liberty has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement, for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, which is packaged into Liberty's HEXWAVE product. HEXWAVE is discrete, modular and scalable, and provides layered defense with stand-off detection capability. This is intended to provide a means to proactively counter evolving threats. HEXWAVE uses active 3D radar imaging and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to detect metal and non-metal firearms, knives, explosives and other threats. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although Liberty believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Liberty. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause Liberty's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the parties; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general development, market and industry conditions. The parties undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of their securities or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Liberty cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on Liberty's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Liberty has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Liberty as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Liberty does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd.

For further information: about Liberty, please contact: Email: [email protected], Tel: 604-833-7356

