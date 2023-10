Liberty Defense Receives Contract Modification Award from TSA for Development of AIT Screening Upgrades

Investment in the development of the HD-AIT field upgrade kit demonstrates the TSA's commitment to Open Architecture.

WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2A), a leading technology provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based next generation detection solutions for protecting secure locations against prohibited weapons and other threats, is pleased to announce that it has received additional funding from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to incorporate additional design efficiencies into the development of a High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) upgrade kit for testing on an Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT) passenger screening system.

Liberty Defense Electronic Upgrade Enables Next Generation Threat Detection Performance for over 1,000 body scanners at US Airports (CNW Group/Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd.)

The HD-AIT next-generation people screening technology platform for threat detection uses high-definition imaging and AI, resulting in greater threat detection with a lower false alarm rate for a better passenger experience. The HD-AIT upgrade kit being developed is designed to enhance the capabilities of an existing AIT unit using open architecture, allowing the use of third-party hardware and software components. Per the TSA, Open Architecture is a technology-design approach for software and hardware that uses widely accepted standards to ensure interoperability across tools and platforms regardless of the technology designer, manufacturer, or supplier.

The TSA, an agency of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, is responsible for airline passenger security screening conducted at airports in the United States. TSA's On-Person Screening program aims to detect a growing range of threats, with fewer false alarms and less physical contact with travelers. In addition to enhanced detection, the HD-AIT body scanners are anticipated to help improve passenger experience and move people through the checkpoint more seamlessly.

"We continue to work closely with TSA on this critical initiative to help develop the next generation of passenger screening," says Liberty CEO Bill Frain. "The upgrade kit will provide future state capability at the checkpoint, with the focus on detecting more threats and providing an overall better experience for the traveling public."

Liberty previously licensed millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe screener technologies in March of 2021. Both technologies were developed by researchers at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), funded by U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate (DHS S&T) on behalf of the Transportation Security Administration mission. Liberty is now developing the technology in house with its experienced team of engineers.

In addition, pursuant to the Company's omnibus long-term incentive plan, and subject to regulatory approval, Liberty granted a total of 75,000 stock options (the "Options") and 1,590,975 restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain directors and officers of the Company, effective October 16, 2023. Each Option is exercisable for one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") at an exercise price of $0.19 per Share. 12.5% of the Options will vest on January 16, 2024 and an additional 12.5% will vest every three months thereafter. The Options will expire on October 16, 2028. All 1,590,975 RSUs will vest on October 16, 2024. All Options and RSUs are subject to the terms of the Company's omnibus long-term incentive plan and applicable securities law hold periods.

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense ( TSXV: SCAN , OTCQB: LDDFF , FRANKFURT: LD2A ) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

