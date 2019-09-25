Liberty Defense Completes HEXWAVE Prototype for Active 3D Imaging and AI for Threat Detection

TSXV: SCAN

VANCOUVER AND ATLANTA, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty") (TSXV: SCAN ; FRANKFURT: LD2, OTCQB: LDDFF), a leading concealed weapons detection company, is pleased to announce that, according to the previously disclosed timeline, the company has concluded the development of active 3D imaging and threat monitoring to enable the integration and testing of HEXWAVE at its Centre of Excellence (COE) in Atlanta, Georgia.

On June 6, 2019, Liberty provided an in-depth understanding of HEXWAVE and its four subsystems:

Antenna Array and Transceiver (captures real-time data) 3D Radar Image Generation (converts captured data into 3D radar images) AI and Deep Learning (interprets the data and 3D radar images to detect threats) Smart Interface Functionality (provides connectivity to existing security systems)

In a June 24, 2019 release, the company noted that it had completed the technology transfer, for which the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lincoln Lab (MIT LL) has subsequently received an award from the Federal Laboratory Consortium, which has led to the successful development of the alpha prototype.

The company is pleased to further announce that it has continued to advance the underlying hardware and software subsystems enabling the alpha phase testing. As noted in the June 24 release, the next step is the completion of the alpha testing, including system integration and product testing, which is on track to be completed in Q4 2019.

Following the completion of the alpha testing, Liberty will be entering the beta testing phase, for which the company continues to add to the beta testing partners, with the most recent addition being the Maryland Stadium Authority. Liberty welcomes the opportunity to work with the calibre of partners identified through the beta testing phase and incorporate their feedback, not only in the design of the first generation of HEXWAVE units, but also into the concept of operations.

Bill Riker commented: "The work our team has done in conjunction with MIT Lincoln Lab is quite outstanding. From the outset, we established a very aggressive development time frame and, to-date, the company has been able to deliver against this timeline. Congratulations to our development team and technology partners for the excellent work they have done thus far."

On September 26, 2019, the company will be holding a technology demonstration to:

1. Antenna Array and Transceiver (captures real-time data)

Demonstrate the antenna array and transceiver developed for capturing the data for the illuminated scene. The Liberty team building on the MIT LL tech transfer has developed the antenna array for HEXWAVE, which includes changes for image quality enhancements and scaling to cover the human body. The transceiver developed under the Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with MIT LL achieves the waveform and radio frequency (RF) performance required to meet the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) guidelines for indoor and outdoor operation.

2. 3D Radar Image Generation (converts captured data into 3D radar images)

Demonstrate 3D imaging including hardware and software components (FPGA).

3. AI and Deep Learning (interprets the data and 3D radar images)

Demonstrate object detection and anomaly detection for mass casualty weapons. Liberty completed the first phase of research and development related to pre-processing of 3D images; improvement of image quality through mathematical noise reduction methods; object classification algorithms; and tuning parameters to improve predictions.

4. Smart Interface Functionality

Demonstrate HEXWAVE application and guard use cases for threat monitoring. The threat prediction from the AI is sent to the HEXWAVE application and the threat information, including type and location, is shown to the guard.

Aman Bhardwaj, COO and President of US Operations, commented, "The team's progress is very exciting and essential to our mission. We took the technology developed by MIT LL, adapted it to a different frequency spectrum to enable outdoor application, and enhanced the technology to meet market requirements in less than nine months. The real-time 3D imaging for urban security is a unique capability that enables us to use the latest AI methods to predict concealed threats on a person accurately. I appreciate the dedication and effort demonstrated by the Liberty engineering team and MIT LL engineers. Due to this effort, our program with MIT LL was recently recognized by the Federal Laboratory Consortium for excellence in Technology Transfer. We look forward to the technology demonstration, and continuing the development process to commercialize the HEXWAVE product."

About Liberty Defense

Liberty provides security solutions for concealed weapon detection in high volume foot traffic areas and has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement, for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology that are packaged into the HEXWAVE product. The system is designed to provide discrete, modular and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability. This is intended to provide a means to proactively counter evolving urban threats. The sensors with active 3D radar imaging and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enhanced automatic detection are designed to detect metallic and non-metallic firearms, knives, explosives and other threats. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

