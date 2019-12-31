Liberty Defense Announces Strategic Review

VANCOUVER and ATLANTA, Dec. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN, FRANKFURT: LD2, OTCQB: LDDFF), a leading concealed weapons detection company, announces that the Company will be undertaking a strategic review.

Liberty's go-to-market strategy is to bring its proprietary detection system, HEXWAVE, to market in the most expedient manner possible, taking full advantage of the disruptive technology that underpins the system, which the Company has a worldwide exclusive license to from MIT. Liberty has been successful in meeting all of its stated business objectives and has delivered against these milestones on time, with the most recent achievement being the active real-time 3D imaging, however it has been unsuccessful in raising the necessary capital to continue the current pace of development and, as a result, will undertake a fulsome review of its go-to-market strategy.

This review will result in a delay to the previous announced timelines and will encompass a full review of all aspects of the business, which could include finding a strategic partner, selling, or raising additional funding to ensure that HEXWAVE can be brought to market to address the pertinent need in the marketplace. Liberty has not been able to close on its CA$2.5 million financing previously announced on November 7, 2019 and will be returning the funds received. The Company had several positive news releases in September and October, but market conditions, both macro- and micro-economic, has meant that the Company was not able to raise the funds required to continue to move forward at its current pace.

As part of this strategic review, Liberty also intends to undertake a full review of its investor relations program, and as such, announces the departure of Highland Contact.

In order to reduce burn and conserve cash, the Company has reduced the development scope therefore stopping all outsourcing work and has commenced a reduction of its workforce. Further reduction of its workforce is possible pending on efforts to raise additional funds. The Board and management team wish to sincerely thank each and every employee for their passion and dedication and the tremendous progress they have achieved in such a short time frame.

The Board of Liberty and its management team remains determined to ensure that HEXWAVE can be brought to make and hopes to be able report the results of its strategic review in the new year and set out the path forward.

The Company will be reaching out to its beta test partners in the coming weeks to keep them apprized of the revised development timeline and intends to work closely with MIT LL in developing the revised timetable to ensure continued compliance with the milestones under the license agreement.

Additionally, in recognition of its innovation in addressing the growing demand in the security market, Liberty's HEXWAVE has recently won the annual 'ASTORS' Award, sponsored by American Security Today, in the category of "Best Metal/Weapons Detection Solution".

About Liberty Defense

Liberty provides security solutions for concealed weapon detection in high volume foot traffic areas and has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement, for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology that are packaged into the HEXWAVE product. The system is designed to provide discrete, modular and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability. This is intended to provide a means to proactively counter evolving urban threats. The sensors with active 3D radar imaging and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enhanced automatic detection are designed to detect metallic and non-metallic firearms, knives, explosives and other threats. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

