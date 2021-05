Libero Invites Shareholders to Join a Virtual Investor Update

VANCOUVER, BC, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Libero Copper & Gold Corporation (TSXV: LBC) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (DE: 29H) is pleased to invite stakeholders, investors, analysts, and any other interested parties to join Libero's President & CEO, Ian Harris, for a virtual investor update on Tuesday, June 1, from 8:00 to 9:00 am Eastern Time. Ian Harris will discuss the company's strategic growth as well as provide an update on recent advances at the Big Bulk, Big Red, Esperanza, and Mocoa porphyry copper projects. The update will be followed by a Q&A session.

What: Libero's Virtual Investor Update .

When: 8:00 – 9:00 am Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

Where: Visit https://www.liberocopper.com/investors/events/. A link will be displayed under "Events - Investor Update".

How: Listen live online – the archived webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the conclusion of the live event.

About Libero Copper & Gold

Libero is unlocking the value of a collection of porphyry copper deposits throughout the Americas in prolific and stable jurisdictions. The portfolio includes Big Red (a new grassroots discovery) and Big Bulk in the Golden Triangle, Canada; Esperanza in San Juan, Argentina; and Mocoa in Putumayo, Colombia. These assets are being advanced by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with successful track records of discovery, resource development, and permitting in the Americas.

