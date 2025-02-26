LIBERO COPPER'S DRILL HOLE MD-045 HITS TWO DISTINCT HIGH-GRADE ZONES: 350 METRES AT 0.70% CUEQ AND 101 METRES AT 0.76% CUEQ

Highlights

MD-045: 1,166 metres at 0.46% copper-equivalent (CuEq*) starting from surface to the end of the hole; including:



992 metres grading 0.51% CuEq* (0.35% Cu and 0.04% Mo) from 105m depth 101 metres grading 0.76% CuEq* (0.53% Cu and 0.05% Mo) from 115m depth 50 metres grading 1.02% CuEq* (0.75% Cu and 0.07% Mo) from 127m depth The hole confirmed a vertical depth exceeding 1,000m within the late-stage western brecciation zone which remains open. In conjunction with MD-043, MD-045 confirms the western extension of the deposit, paving the way for additional step-out drilling—integral to Libero's plan to expand Mocoa's resource.





metres at copper-equivalent (CuEq*) starting to the end of the hole; including: Impressive Consistency: Libero's first three drill holes at Mocoa (MD-043, MD-044, and MD-045) each showcase robust copper–molybdenum intercepts over a broad area—from surface to depth—each remaining open. The multi-stage brecciation and overlapping alteration phases indicate a larger system than previously delineated.





Libero's first three drill holes at Mocoa (MD-043, MD-044, and MD-045) each showcase robust copper–molybdenum intercepts over a broad area—from surface to depth—each remaining open. The multi-stage brecciation and overlapping alteration phases indicate a larger system than previously delineated. Optimized Resource Expansion: These integrated results refine and expand the geological model, significantly de-risking further exploration. With upgraded infrastructure and logistics in place, the findings support an accelerated drilling program that will cost-effectively potentially expand the Mocoa resource base.

"The consistent, robust high-grade intercepts across three consecutive drill holes—including MD-045—not only validate our geological model but also reveal an emerging system of feeders that, even though its ultimate source remains elusive, significantly de-risks further exploration," stated Ian Harris, President & CEO. "These holes serve as the backbone of our expansion drilling, demonstrating that Mocoa is building real momentum. Every new result above and below ground reinforces that we're unlocking the project's true value."

2025 Drill Program

The 2025 drill program is advancing according to plan. This 14,000-metre initiative increases total drilling at Mocoa by nearly 50% and is strategically designed to refine the distribution of high-grade copper and molybdenum while expanding the resource through targeted infill and step-out drilling (refer to new release dated November 6, 2024). MD-044, the first hole of the drilling program at Mocoa, provided an outstanding result (refer to news release dated January 6, 2025), confirmed extensive mineralization from surface to the end of the hole, returning 1,141 metres of 0.46% CuEq* (0.27% Cu and 0.04% Mo), including a high-grade 542-meter interval at 0.69% CuEq* (0.41% Cu and 0.07% Mo). These results extended the NNE-plunging high-grade core at depth and connected previously separated zones, revealing a larger, continuous mineralized system with multi-stage mineralization and potential for expansion.

Analysis confirms that MD-045 builds on earlier knowledge, extending the mineralized footprint west with a WSW orientation and initially drill-tested by MD-043 in a WNW orientation (refer to news release dated April 26, 2022), which intercepted 1,229 metres of 0.62% CuEq* (0.42% Cu and 0.047% Mo), including a high-grade interval of 840 metres of 0.78% CuEq* (0.52% Cu and 0.062% Mo).

Drill holes MD-043, MD-044, and MD-045 all intercepted extensive near-surface copper and molybdenum mineralization (Table 1), offering compelling evidence of multi-stage mineralizing events within the Mocoa porphyry system. The overlapping hydrothermal alteration phases—potassic, phyllic, and late-stage brecciation—highlight the deposit's dynamic and prolonged evolution. These results not only validate and expand the 3D geological model but also confirm the continuity and scale of mineralization, significantly de-risking future resource expansion.

Copper percent-metres (Cu%-metres) reflect the product of average copper grade multiplied by the mineralized length. As shown below, each hole has returned hundreds of Cu%-metres, underscoring the deposit's consistently strong copper grades over substantial intervals. This measure places the Mocoa intercepts among the most notable in similar porphyry exploration contexts, reinforcing the deposit's scale and continuity.

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval

(m) Cu (%) Cu%-

metres MD-043+ 7.0 1,236 1,229 0.42 516 MD-044+ 0.0 1,141 1,141 0.27 308 MD-045 0.0 1,166 1,166 0.31 361

Table 1 - Selected side by side drill results comparison. * For MD-045 full assay results intervals refer to table 2.

+Previously announced (for more details refer to news releases dated April 26, 2022 and January 6, 2025)

Importantly, these encouraging results will be closely reviewed in collaboration with the Company's newly appointed Strategic Advisor, Mr. Frank Balint. With decades of experience in guiding world-class porphyry projects, Mr. Balint will refine the geological model and optimize the step-out drilling strategy. His input is pivotal to de-risking future expansion and ensuring that each new hole builds on Mocoa's proven track record.

MD-045

Hole MD-045 (see Figure 1 and table 2) is the second hole in the ongoing 14,000-meter drill program at the Mocoa porphyry Cu-Mo deposit (refer to the news release dated January 13, 2024). The recent clarification of forestry reserve boundaries (refer to the news release dated November 12, 2024) de-risks exploration and opens a new window for testing the western extension of Mocoa beyond the known resources. In response, this hole was strategically drilled to evaluate the geological controls of the brecciation stage associated with the west-plunging high-grade zone, with the potential to unlock further resource expansion.

MD-045 From

(m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu% Mo% CuEq* MD-045 0 1,166 1,166 0.31 0.03 0.46 including 105 1,098 992 0.35 0.04 0.51 and including 115 216 101 0.53 0.05 0.76 and, and including 127 177 50 0.75 0.07 1.02 and including 582 932 350 0.46 0.06 0.70 and, and including 742 876 134 0.68 0.08 1.03

Table 2 - Assay results for drill hole MD-045

*Copper equivalent (CuEq) for drill hole interceptions is calculated as: CuEq (%) = Cu (%) + 4.2 × Mo (%), utilizing metal prices of Cu - US$4.00/lb and Mo - US$20.00/lb and metal recoveries of 90% Cu and 75% Mo. Grades are uncut. Mineralized zones at Mocoa are bulk porphyry-style zones and drilled widths are interpreted to be very close to true widths.

Detailed anaconda logging of drill hole MD-045 has confirmed the presence of a highly brecciated porphyry system, which has undergone multiple phases of hydrothermal alteration, veining, and mineralization (Figure 2). The intensity of alteration is so pervasive that original rock fragments are often unrecognizable (Figure 2D), indicating a prolonged and multi-stage mineralizing event at Mocoa. The highest-grade copper (chalcopyrite) and molybdenum (molybdenite) mineralization is strongly associated with potassic alteration, locally overprinted by later sericite alteration (Figure 2C). While phyllic alteration commonly overprints earlier potassic alteration, there is evidence of multiple episodes of potassic alteration, suggesting an evolving fluid system with repeated mineralization pulses.

Importantly, the overprinting relationships, spatial variability in alteration assemblages, and the occurrence of multiple mineralizing events raise the possibility that Mocoa is influenced by more than one porphyry center. The complex paragenetic sequence, characterized by distinct potassic overprints and crosscutting veining generations, suggests overlapping porphyry intrusions. Further drilling and geochemical analysis are required to assess this hypothesis.

A notable feature within the breccia is the presence of early potassic-altered porphyry fragments, which exhibit truncated A-type and K-spar veinlets (Figure 2A), as well as strongly phyllic-altered intra-mineral dacite porphyry fragments containing C and B-type veinlets (Figure 2B). This confirms that the brecciation event has incorporated significant mineralized porphyry fragments within a hydrothermal matrix predominantly composed of molybdenite, quartz, chalcopyrite (Figure 2E), and pyrite (Figure 2F), indicating that the mineralizing fluids were active during the brecciation stage. This supports the presence of a well-mineralized breccia domain, with copper and molybdenum deposition during this stage at Mocoa.

The brecciation event at Mocoa now extends beyond 1,000 metres below surface (figure 3), demonstrating the vertical continuity of the mineralized system. This is consistent with the 3D geological model, validating the exploration thesis and reinforcing the potential for additional deep-seated mineralization.

Starting at 850 metres depth, drill hole MD-045 intercepted a strongly sericite-altered intra-mineral porphyry characterized by multiple generations of veining (Figure 4), with C-type (chalcopyrite-rich) veinlets cross-cutting earlier B-type (molybdenite-rich) veinlets, indicating sequential hydrothermal fluid events and metal deposition. This transition confirms that the hole successfully crossed the brecciated porphyry unit and entered the intra-mineral porphyry, aligning with the 3D geological model and supporting the continuity of the mineralized system. D-type veinlets were observed throughout the hole, reflecting late-stage hydrothermal activity.

The hole remained in strong mineralization and was concluded at rig capacity, terminating in strongly sericite-altered dacite porphyry containing at least 5% disseminated pyrite mixed with chalcopyrite (Figure 4C). The rock is locally brecciated and silicified, exhibiting multiple molybdenite veining overprinted by later C-type (chalcopyrite) and D-type (pyrite) veins. The presence of pervasive alteration, extensive veining, and sulfide mineralization at the end of the hole indicates that the porphyry magmatic-hydrothermal system remains open at depth. This end of hole finding not only reinforces the potential for further mineralized extensions beyond current drilling limits but also suggests the presence of a significant breccia-hosted mineralization feeder system.

Qualified Person and Technical Notes

Edwin Naranjo Sierra, Exploration Manager of Libero Copper, is the designated Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and verified the technical information in this news release. Mr. Naranjo holds a MSc. in Earth Sciences and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM).

*Copper equivalent (CuEq) for drill hole interceptions is calculated as: CuEq (%) = Cu (%) + 4.2 × Mo (%), utilizing metal prices of Cu - US$4.00/lb, Mo - US$20.00/lb. Metal recoveries utilized for the resource model are 90% for Cu and 75% for Mo.

Mineralized zones at Mocoa are bulk porphyry-style zones and drilled widths are interpreted to be very close to true widths.

Libero Copper operates according to a rigorous Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) protocol consistent with industry best practices. Core diameter is a mix of HQ and NQ depending on the depth of the drill hole. Diamond drill core boxes were photographed, sawed, sampled and tagged in maximum 2-metre intervals, stopping in geological boundaries. Samples were bagged, tagged and packaged for shipment by truck from Libero Copper's core logging facilities in Mocoa, Colombia to the Actlabs certified sample preparation facility in Medellin, Colombia. ActLabs is an accredited laboratory independent of the Company. Samples are processed in the Medellin facilities where they are analyzed for copper and molybdenum by 4-Acid digest Atomic Absorption (AA) analysis. The sample pulps are air freighted from Medellin to the ActLabs certified laboratory in Guadalajara, Mexico, where they are analyzed for a suite of 57 elements using 4-Acid digest and ICP-MS. In order to monitor the ongoing quality of assay data and the database, Libero Copper has implemented QA/QC protocols which include standard sampling methodologies, the insertion of certified copper and molybdenum standard materials, blanks, duplicates (field, preparation and analysis) randomly inserted into the sampling sequence. QA/QC program also include the ongoing monitoring of data entry, QA/QC reporting and data validation. No material QA/QC issues have been identified with respect to sample collection, security and assaying.

About the Mocoa Porphyry Copper-Molybdenum Deposit

The Mocoa deposit is located in the department of Putumayo, 10 kilometres from the town of Mocoa. Libero Copper's district scale holdings cover over 1,000 km2 through titles and applications, encompassing most of the Jurassic porphyry belt in southern Colombia. Mocoa was discovered in 1973 when the United Nations and the Colombian government conducted a regional stream sediment geochemical survey. Between 1978 and 1983, an exploration program was carried out that consisted of geological mapping, surface sampling, ground geophysics (IP, magnetics), 31 diamond drill holes totaling 18,321 metres and metallurgical test work B2Gold subsequently executed diamond drill programs in 2008 and 2012.

The Mocoa deposit appears to be open in both directions along strike and at depth. Current work on the property has identified additional porphyry targets including the possible expansion of known mineralization. The Mocoa deposit is situated in the Central Cordillera of Colombia, a 30-kilometre-wide tectonic belt underlain by volcano-sedimentary, sedimentary and intrusive rocks that range in age from Triassic-Jurassic to Quaternary and by remnants of Paleozoic metasediments and metamorphic rocks of Precambrian age. This belt hosts several other porphyry-copper deposits in Ecuador, such as Mirador, San Carlos, Panantza and Solaris' Warintza. Copper-molybdenum mineralization is associated with dacite porphyry intrusions of the Middle Jurassic age that are emplaced into andesitic and dacitic volcanics. The Mocoa porphyry system exhibits a classical zonal pattern of hydrothermal alteration and mineralization, with a deeper central core of potassic alteration overlain by sericitization and surrounded by propylitization. Mineralization consists of disseminated chalcopyrite, molybdenite and local bornite and chalcocite associated with multiphase veins, stockwork and hydrothermal breccias. The Mocoa deposit is roughly cylindrical, with a 600-metre diameter. High-grade copper-molybdenum mineralization continues to depths in excess of 1,000 metres.

1 For further information refer to National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Technical Report, entitled "Technical Report on the Mocoa Copper-Molybdenum Project, Colombia", dated January 17, 2022, prepared by Michael Rowland Brepsant, FAusIMM, Robert Sim, P.Geo, and Bruce Davis, FAusIMM. with an effective date of November 01, 2021.

About Libero Copper

Libero Copper is led by a team with rare experience—having advanced projects from post-resource discovery to the path of construction, including some of the few large copper projects built in the last 20 years. This real-world expertise drives Libero Copper's focus on relationships, responsibility, trust, and a relentless commitment to sustainable progress.

At the core of Libero Copper's portfolio is the Mocoa copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit in Putumayo, Colombia—a cornerstone asset where the Company is actively drilling. In a market increasingly hungry for new copper supply, Libero is focused on systematically expanding and de-risking Mocoa's resource base.

Now, with the Fiore Group's bold company-building vision behind it, Libero Copper is uniquely positioned to fill a crucial gap in the copper industry—advancing large-scale projects toward construction. Through this approach, Libero Copper is committed to creating lasting value for all stakeholders while positioning itself at the forefront of meeting the growing global demand for copper—the metal driving progress in the modern economy.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the advancement and success of the 2025 drill program including anticipated drilling results, the de-risking of future resource expansion; the suggestion of the presence of a significant breccia-hosted mineralization feeder system; the potential that Mocoa is influenced by more than one porphyry center; the outcome of the Company's current resource expansion strategy; other activities and achievements of the Company, including but not limited to: the timing and success for the advancement of the Mocoa Project, the expansion of the Mocoa resource base; are to be considered forward looking. Although Libero Copper believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices and volatility with the Company's common shares, exploitation and exploration successes, uncertainty of reserve and resource estimates, risks of not achieving production, continued availability of capital and financing, processes, permits and filing requirements, risks related to operations in foreign and developing countries and compliance with foreign laws and including risks related to changes in foreign laws and changing policies related to mining and local ownership requirements in Colombia, and general economic, market, political or business conditions and regulatory and administrative approvals. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

SOURCE Libero Copper & Gold Corporation

Additional Information: Ian Harris, Chief Executive Officer, +1 604 294 9039, [email protected], Tetiana Konstantynivska, Vice President Investor Relations, +1 778 829 8455, [email protected]