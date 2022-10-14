LIBERO COPPER REORGANIZES EXECUTIVE TEAM

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Libero Copper & Gold Corporation (TSXV: LBC) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (DE:29H) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sunil Sharma to the position of Chief Financial Officer and Michelle Borromeo to the position of Vice President Investor Relations as of November 1, 2022.

Mr. Sharma has over 20 years of experience in finance and accounting with public and private companies, having started his career in public practice. He has extensive experience in producing mines and mineral exploration companies. He has held progressively senior accounting positions at copper producers Huckleberry Mines and Taseko Mines Limited. Most recently, he held the position of Controller at Trilogy Metals Inc., a NYSE-American listed mineral exploration company, where he was responsible for all aspects of financial reporting and compliance. Mr. Sharma holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Simon Fraser University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.

Ms. Borromeo has over 15 years of Investor Relations, Corporate Development and Strategic Communications experience within the natural resource and renewable energy sectors. She joined Libero Copper in April and has now been appointed Vice President Investor Relations. Her prior experience within the resource sector includes such roles as Vice President of Corporate Development for MARS Investor Relations, VP Investor Relations for Miller Energy Resources, Corporate Communications Manager for Chakana Copper and Investor Relations Manager for Fission Energy. Ms. Borromeo holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from Simon Fraser University.

Libero Copper has granted 1,775,000 incentive stock options to directors, employees and consultants at an exercise price of $0.19 expiring on October 14, 2027.

About Libero Copper & Gold

Libero Copper is unlocking the value of a collection of porphyry copper deposits throughout the Americas in prolific and stable jurisdictions. The portfolio includes the Mocoa deposit in Putumayo, Colombia; Esperanza in San Juan, Argentina; and Big Red and Big Bulk in the Golden Triangle, BC, Canada. These assets are being advanced by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with successful track records of discovery, resource development, and permitting in the Americas.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although Libero Copper believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions and regulatory and administrative approvals, processes and filing requirements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Libero Copper. The forward-looking information is stated as of the date of this news release and Libero Copper assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law.

For further information: Ian Harris, Chief Executive Officer, +1 604 294 9039, [email protected]; Michelle Borromeo, Vice President Investor Relations, +1 604 715 6845, [email protected]