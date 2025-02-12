LIBERO COPPER COMPLETES MONTCLAR BRIDGE, SUPPORTING EXPANDED EXPLORATION AT MOCOA PORPHYRY COPPER-MOLYBDENUM PROJECT, COLOMBIA

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Libero Copper & Gold Corporation (TSXV: LBC) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (FRA: 29H) ("Libero Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the Montclar Bridge, a pivotal infrastructure milestone at the Mocoa porphyry copper molybdenum project in Putumayo, Colombia. Fully permitted prior to construction, the Montclar Bridge now serves as the final link in an access corridor that begins at Montclar and extends 2,100 metres to the deposit area—a corridor that was fully rehabilitated during mobilization at the end of 2024.

Highlights

Figure 1 - New Montclar walking bridge. (CNW Group/Libero Copper & Gold Corporation) Figure 2 - Man-portable drill rig motor taken up the hill at the Mocoa project (CNW Group/Libero Copper & Gold Corporation) Figure 3 – Drill path improvements (CNW Group/Libero Copper & Gold Corporation)

Cost-Reducing Infrastructure Achievement: The fully permitted Montclar Bridge marks a critical milestone by providing safe, efficient ground access to the deposit area—eliminating costly helicopter support and enhancing overall operational efficiency.

Strategic Community Partnership: Co–designed with the local Montclar community—the last community at the start of the access corridor before the uninhabited deposit area—the bridge was built to address shared economic development needs. It exemplifies a collaborative effort that delivers mutual value, enhancing local connectivity and project efficiency.

Foundation for Expanded Exploration: By streamlining the transport of drills and supplies, this access supports accelerating the 14,000–metre drilling campaign and sets the stage for further exploration expansion.

"I'm proud to announce the completion of the Montclar Bridge—a milestone achieved through close collaboration with the Montclar community and a key element of our Mocoa exploration and development strategy," said Ian Harris, President and CEO of Libero Copper. "This new access not only supports the community's economic development and enhances our operational efficiency, but it also paves the way for expanded ground–based exploration. Our strong partnership with Montclar has been essential to reaching this milestone, and it positions us well for the next phase of our drilling program."

New Montclar Walking Bridge

The design, planning, and construction of the new Montclar walking bridge were executed under the Mutual Benefit Agreement signed between Libero and the local Montclar community (see news release November 29, 2022) . Spanning approximately 60 metres in length and 2.5 metres in width, the bridge provides a safe crossing over the Mocoa River for community members and ensures uninterrupted support for project operations (Figure 1). An efficient permitting process by regional agencies facilitated its timely realization, reflecting a strong local commitment to sustainable resource development in Putumayo.

This jointly planned bridge not only supports the economic development of the Montclar community—the last settlement at the start of the access corridor—but also enhances safety for personnel and equipment. Moreover, by enabling efficient, ground–based transport of drills and supplies (Figures 2 and 3), it eliminates the need for costly helicopter support. The construction of the walking bridge exemplifies the core principles of the Mutual Benefit Agreement, ensuring both community development and overall project success.

About the Mocoa Porphyry Copper-Molybdenum Deposit

The Mocoa deposit is located in the department of Putumayo, 10 kilometres from the town of Mocoa. Libero Copper's district scale holdings cover over 1,000 km2 through titles and applications, encompassing most of the Jurassic porphyry belt in southern Colombia. Mocoa was discovered in 1973 when the United Nations and the Colombian government conducted a regional stream sediment geochemical survey. Between 1978 and 1983, an exploration program was carried out that consisted of geological mapping, surface sampling, ground geophysics (IP, magnetics), 31 diamond drill holes totaling 18,321 metres and metallurgical test work B2Gold subsequently executed diamond drill programs in 2008 and 2012.

The Mocoa deposit appears to be open in both directions along strike and at depth. Current work on the property has identified additional porphyry targets including the possible expansion of known mineralization. The Mocoa deposit is situated in the Central Cordillera of Colombia, a 30-kilometre-wide tectonic belt underlain by volcano-sedimentary, sedimentary and intrusive rocks that range in age from Triassic-Jurassic to Quaternary and by remnants of Paleozoic metasediments and metamorphic rocks of Precambrian age. This belt hosts several other porphyry-copper deposits in Ecuador, such as Mirador, San Carlos, Panantza and Solaris' Warintza. Copper-molybdenum mineralization is associated with dacite porphyry intrusions of the Middle Jurassic age that are emplaced into andesitic and dacitic volcanics. The Mocoa porphyry system exhibits a classical zonal pattern of hydrothermal alteration and mineralization, with a deeper central core of potassic alteration overlain by sericitization and surrounded by propylitization. Mineralization consists of disseminated chalcopyrite, molybdenite and local bornite and chalcocite associated with multiphase veins, stockwork and hydrothermal breccias. The Mocoa deposit is roughly cylindrical, with a 600-metre diameter. High-grade copper-molybdenum mineralization continues to depths in excess of 1,000 metres.

1 For further information refer to National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Technical Report, entitled "Technical Report on the Mocoa Copper-Molybdenum Project, Colombia", dated January 17, 2022, prepared by Michael Rowland Brepsant, FAusIMM, Robert Sim, P.Geo, and Bruce Davis, FAusIMM. with an effective date of November 01, 2021.

About Libero Copper

Libero Copper is led by a team with rare experience—having advanced projects from post-resource discovery to the path of construction, including some of the few large copper projects built in the last 20 years. This real-world expertise drives Libero Copper's focus on relationships, responsibility, trust, and a relentless commitment to sustainable progress.

At the core of Libero Copper's portfolio is the Mocoa copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit in Putumayo, Colombia—a cornerstone asset where the Company is actively drilling. In a market increasingly hungry for new copper supply, Libero is focused on systematically expanding and de-risking Mocoa's resource base.

Now, with the Fiore Group's bold company-building vision behind it, Libero Copper is uniquely positioned to fill a crucial gap in the copper industry—advancing large-scale projects toward construction. Through this approach, Libero Copper is committed to creating lasting value for all stakeholders while positioning itself at the forefront of meeting the growing global demand for copper—the metal driving progress in the modern economy.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the actual rock sample results will lead to significant mineralization, anticipated drilling and expected results, the resulting other activities and achievements of the Company, including but are not limited to: the timing and success for the advancement of the Mocoa Project, are to be considered forward looking. Although Libero Copper believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices and volatility with the Company's common shares, exploitation and exploration successes, uncertainty of reserve and resource estimates, risks of not achieving production, continued availability of capital and financing, processes, permits and filing requirements, risks related to operations in foreign and developing countries and compliance with foreign laws and including risks related to changes in foreign laws and changing policies related to mining and local ownership requirements in Colombia, and general economic, market, political or business conditions and regulatory and administrative approvals. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

