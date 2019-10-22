Liberal minority government must fulfill its promise, build TMX for the benefit of Canadians & the planet: Canada Action

"Since long before the election was called, Prime Minister Trudeau had stated TMX will move ahead under his watch. For Canadian families, communities, Indigenous and non-Indigenous groups and for the country at large, it's vital that he keep that commitment starting today," said Canada Action founder and spokesperson Cody Battershill.

According to the International Energy Agency, energy demand worldwide is forecast to increase by more than 25% by 2040. This includes growing oil demand which is expected to increase by 7.1 million barrels a day by 2024, driven primarily by China, India, Africa, and Southeast Asia. Yet Canada is hamstrung by a lack of pipeline capacity to global markets, Battershill explained.

"Because Canada ranks at the top of global energy suppliers in terms of environment, health, safety and human rights, and because pipeline, tanker and tug technologies are state-of-the-art in Canada, Canada is the ideal global supplier. But we're stuck," Battershill said.

Given increasing Indigenous support (48 of 51 Indigenous groups on the TMX route have mutual benefit agreements in place with the company), we believe it's time for the Prime Minister to act on his TMX commitments and move ahead urgently.

"Reports place the value of crude oil imported into Canada at nearly $20 billion last year alone. Canadians simply can't afford to export those jobs to other, less regulated regimes. We need pipeline capacity to move our industry to the next level, and we need it now," Battershill said.

CanadaAction.ca is a volunteer built organization that supports Canadian resource development and the environmental, social and economic benefits that come with it.

