Liberal Insider John Delacourt Joins Hill+Knowlton Strategies

OTTAWA, May 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Canada's top-ranked public relations and public affairs firm, announced today that John Delacourt is joining its Ottawa office as Vice President and Group Leader of the Public Affairs team.

"John is well-respected on Parliament Hill and beyond. He has tremendous experience as both a public affairs and communications professional and we are delighted that he is joining our Hill+Knowlton Strategies team," said Rob Mariani, General Manager of the Ottawa office.

John is a seasoned consultant who has worked for clients in a broad range of sectors including telecommunications, manufacturing, technology, agriculture, finance, health and cannabis.

Over the span of two decades John spent twelve years working on Parliament Hill for three Liberal governments. He was the Director of Communications at the Liberal Caucus Research Bureau where he worked closely with the Prime Minister's Office providing communications and issues management support on a wide range of policy initiatives. Prior to this position, John worked with Ministers and Members of Parliament in a number of different political roles, including as campaign manager for the Bill Blair campaign in 2015.

"Over the last few years Hill+Knowlton Strategies has only burnished its stellar reputation for bringing an unparalleled breadth of expertise and forward-thinking strategy to its work for every sector, in every practice area," said Delacourt. "I am excited - and honoured - to be joining the definitive, powerhouse public affairs team in Ottawa."

John is bilingual in English and French and holds an MA in English Literature from the University of Toronto and a BA (Honours) in English Literature and History from the University of Western Ontario.

A successful author and frequent commentator on national affairs in Ottawa, John has published three novels and has also written for Policy Magazine, the Hill Times and the Ottawa Citizen.

About Hill+Knowlton Strategies Canada

Hill+Knowlton Strategies Canada is a leader in both public relations and public affairs with seven offices across the country.

