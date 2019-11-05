Liam Payne stars alongside model Stella Maxwell in the new bodywear campaign for HUGO

"I feel lucky that as the face of HUGO, I get to front iconic campaigns such as this. It's been an amazing experience to work with such an incredibly talented group of people," says Liam.

In one hyper-saturated image, Liam is seen standing on a bed, wearing boxer briefs woven with the HUGO logo across the waistband. In a black and white shot, he poses for Maxwell as she captures his likeness on film. Perhaps the most intimate of all the images shows the pair intertwined on the bed, while she wears his underwear and he wears nothing at all.

The bodywear range, comprised of trunks, boxer briefs, and tank tops, borrows from the motif-heavy aesthetic of the core collection. Underwear styles are topped with waistbands in signature HUGO red with statement contrast logos, and sporty tank tops have vertical logos stitched onto their hemlines.

The campaign rolls out worldwide in early November, just in time for the holiday season. This is the latest project in an exclusive partnership with Liam that will see him front a series of campaigns for the brand over the next two years.

Further information on the company can be found at group.hugoboss.com. For the latest news on our collections, visit hugoboss.com.

SOURCE Hugo Boss Canada Inc

For further information: If you have any questions, please contact: Dawn Bellini, Vice President, Marketing & Public Relations, phone: 905 739 2677, E-mail: dawn_bellini@hugoboss.com