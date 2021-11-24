LHSC Board of Directors names Dr. Jackie Schleifer Taylor as President and CEO

LONDON, ON, Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Today the Board of Directors of London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) announced the appointment of Dr. Jackie Schleifer Taylor PT PhD CHE as President and CEO of the organization. This follows an extensive and rigorous executive search.

"Dr. Schleifer Taylor brings a wealth of hospital and health system experience and a proven track record of leadership to this position. She is an inspiring and transformative leader with a vision both for LHSC and Ontario's health system," said Phyllis Retty, Chair of the Board of Directors. "We are confident her deep knowledge of health care and of the needs of patients and families, her academic achievements, and the respect she generates across the health system will ensure LHSC will play a pivotal role in meeting the needs of our community and shaping the health care of the future."

During her tenure as Interim President and CEO of LHSC, the organization successfully and safely navigated the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic and began charting its road to post-pandemic recovery. In her six years with LHSC, Dr. Schleifer Taylor has also held other senior executive roles, including Chief Clinical Officer and President of Children's Hospital at LHSC.

Beyond her contributions to LHSC, Dr. Schleifer Taylor has provided health system leadership and expert advice to the Ontario government on subjects including pandemic response, maternal and child health, quality, and inter-professional care. She continues to make significant contributions to the pandemic response through her roles as: Pandemic Triad Lead and Pandemic Hospital Lead for Ontario Health West (South Western sub-region) her prior co-leadership of the Innovations Working Group of the South West Region COVID Capacity and Clinical Operations Regional Advisory Committee.

In addition, Dr. Schleifer Taylor serves as Chair of the Provincial Council for Maternal and Child Health. Previously, she was a Regional Executive Advisor to the South West Local Health Integration Network and Provincial Co-Lead and Co-Chair of HealthForceOntario's and the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care's Inter-Professional Collaboration Initiative. Dr. Schleifer Taylor also has deep knowledge of the regulatory aspects of the health care system, having been President of the College of Physiotherapists of Ontario and National Director of the Board of Directors of the Canadian Alliance of Physiotherapy Regulators.

Dr. Schleifer Taylor holds a PhD and a Master of Science degrees from the University of Toronto and a Bachelor of Health Sciences (Physiotherapy) and a Bachelor of Science, both from McMaster University. She also holds the Certified Health Executive designation from the Canadian College of Health Leaders. Her many awards and honours include: the 2015 Women to Watch Award, the Medal of Distinction awarded by the Canadian Physiotherapy Association, the Canadian College of Health Leaders' Certified Health Executive Spotlight, as well as the University of Toronto Rehabilitation Sciences Alumni Outstanding Leadership Award.

"I am honoured by the Board's confidence in my leadership and excited to lead LHSC into the future," said Dr. Jackie Schleifer Taylor. "LHSC is a dynamic organization that is dedicated to transforming the lives of patients and families through innovative care, research, and education. I look forward to tackling the challenges ahead, inspired by the strength and resilience of all who work at LHSC. Together we will change lives and advance health care."

LHSC quick facts:

Children's Hospital at LHSC is one of only four acute tertiary care paediatric hospitals in the province

15,000 people strong, making it the largest employer in London, Ontario

LHSC cares for patients from across Western Ontario and as far north as Thunder Bay

and as far north as Over 70 international and national health care firsts

Fully affiliated with Western University

34 learning agreements with academic institutions and almost 3,150 learners onsite on any given day

Ranked 8 th in Canada for research through Lawson Health Research Institute

in for research through Lawson Health Research Institute At the forefront of COVID-19 research with four patents filed

About LHSC

London Health Sciences Centre provides health care to patients from across Western Ontario and as far north as Thunder Bay, advances the frontiers of health sciences research, helps train tomorrow's health care professionals, and provides health system leadership to shape the future of care. Since the founding of its predecessor, London General Hospital, in 1875, LHSC has grown to encompass Victoria, University and Children's Hospitals, two family health care centres and the Kidney Care Centre. LHSC provides highly complex and advanced forms of care, including transplant, cardiac and critical care as well as delivering the regional cancer program.

