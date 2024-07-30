LHH RECRUITMENT SOLUTIONS NAMED BY FORBES AS ONE OF AMERICA'S BEST EMPLOYERS FOR WOMEN 2024

Forbes' seventh-annual ranking highlights the top 600 companies prioritizing a commitment to gender equity and leadership opportunities for women

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 /CNW/ -- LHH, a leading integrated talent solutions provider and global business unit of the Adecco Group, announced today that LHH Recruitment Solutions has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Workplaces for Women 2024.

The list was developed by Forbes in partnership with market research firm Statista, who surveyed over 150,000 women working for companies with at least 1,000 employees. Respondents rated their employers on criteria including their likelihood to recommend the employers, working environment, pay equity, parental leave, and opportunities for career advancement. Additionally, the analysis considered the percentage of women in executive and board positions.

"We are honored to be recognized by Forbes for our ongoing efforts to build an inclusive workplace where women can thrive in their careers," said Laurie Chamberlin, Head of LHH Recruitment Solutions, North America. "At LHH, we believe strongly that employers must invest in initiatives that not only recruit women candidates but also set them up for success throughout their professional journeys. This award is a testament to our culture of empowerment and growth, and our work creating and maintaining advancement pathways for women at all levels."

LHH's approach to building an inclusive working environment is anchored in a three-fold framework focused on representation, belonging, and advocacy. Through initiatives such as the Adecco Group's Women of TAG network, LHH is committed to cultivating an organizational culture that acknowledges the challenges faced by women in the workplace and provides support through mentorship and advocacy programs, leadership development and opportunities for career mobility.

The final ranking includes 600 companies that achieved the highest scores from Statista's research. See the full list on Forbes .

About LHH

LHH is an integrated talent solutions provider helping people, teams, and organizations prepare for what's next in the future of work. Through Career Transition & Mobility, Leadership Development, and Recruitment Solutions, our end-to-end offerings allow us to work across the entire talent journey to help future-proof organizations and careers all over the world.

With over 8,000 colleagues and coaches spanning 60 countries worldwide, LHH combines global infrastructure with industry-leading technology and local expertise to help more than 15,000 organizations and nearly 500,000 candidates each year.

LHH is a global business unit of the Adecco Group, the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

To learn more about LHH, visit: https://www.lhh.com .

