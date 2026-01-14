MONTREAL, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ - LGI Healthcare Solutions, a leader in healthcare IT, today announced the availability of LGI Automation Agent-as-a-Service, a service-based operating model for its core LGI Automation Agent platform. Designed to address cost pressure, staffing constraints, and rising expectations for operational performance, the offering enables healthcare organizations to deploy and run automations with speed, confidence, and accountability.

Many healthcare organizations are finding that sustaining automations can introduce complexity and place additional strain on already limited IT and operational resources. As a result, healthcare leaders are choosing LGI Automation Agent as the foundation for a service-based operating model, leveraging LGI's deep, healthcare-specific expertise to configure, deploy, and operate automations with confidence in even the most complex environments--without adding internal workload or ongoing management burden.

"Revenue cycle leaders are under pressure to deliver results now, not run long-term automation experiments," said Michel Desgagné, President and CEO of LGI Healthcare Solutions. "LGI Automation Agent is a flexible platform that organizations can operate in the way that best fits their needs--whether that's internally supported or delivered through LGI Automation Agent as a Service. We're seeing growing interest in service-based models that offer clear accountability, faster time to value, and confidence that automation will perform reliably in production."

LGI will share additional details and real-world examples of how healthcare organizations are adopting LGI Automation Agent-as-a-Service during the upcoming HFMA Western Symposium in Las Vegas, where the company plans to highlight a recent customer deployment that reflects how service-based operating models are helping providers scale automation with confidence while supporting strong financial performance.

About LGI Healthcare Solutions

LGI Healthcare Solutions delivers a comprehensive portfolio of software solutions that are at the heart of critical infrastructure of healthcare facilities, offering reliable support for essential daily operations. For over 40 years, we have served healthcare facilities internationally, including in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France.

SOURCE LGI Healthcare Solutions

For LGI Healthcare Solutions media inquiries: [email protected]