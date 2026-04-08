MONTRÉAL, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ - LGI Healthcare Solutions announces the appointment of Luc Gagnon as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), a strategic move that strengthens its ability to support healthcare organizations as they navigate complex technology and transformation challenges.

Luc brings more than 30 years of executive technology leadership experience in the public and private sectors, notably in healthcare IT. He has held senior leadership roles including CTO for the Government of Canada, Chief Digital Officer at Health Canada, and CTO at TELUS Health and MediSolution. He is known for bringing together technology vision, execution, and measurable results for his customers.

At a time when healthcare organizations must modernize their digital ecosystems and improve access to care, they are meeting growing expectations around data protection and digital sovereignty in an environment of escalating cyber risk. They must also adopt artificial intelligence in a pragmatic, results-driven way while improving operational efficiency and performance.

In this context, Luc will lead the evolution of our solutions architecture with a clear objective: enabling organizations to maximize the value of their current investments in a secure way, while benefiting from meaningful innovation--particularly through cloud adoption and the integration of AI capabilities to support operational efficiency, quality of care, access, and informed decision-making.

"Luc brings to LGI a unique combination of deep technological expertise, experience in mission-critical environments, and strong leadership in innovation. His arrival will enable us to evolve our solutions in a secure, interoperable, and pragmatic way, aligned with the priorities of healthcare systems, and to continue acting as a trusted technology partner for our clients," said Michel Desgagné, President and Chief Executive Officer of LGI.

With this appointment, LGI reaffirms its commitment to making sustained, strategic investments and strengthening its role as a key partner in the evolution of healthcare systems, both in Canada and internationally.

About LGI Healthcare Solutions

LGI Healthcare Solutions delivers a comprehensive portfolio of software solutions that are at the heart of critical infrastructure of healthcare facilities, offering reliable support for essential daily operations. For over 40 years, we have served healthcare facilities internationally, including in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France.

SOURCE LGI Healthcare Solutions

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