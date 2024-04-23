MONTREAL, April 23, 2024 /CNW/ - LGI Healthcare Solutions (LGI), a leader in the development and implementation of healthcare IT solutions, announced its novel and expanded strategic partnership with LiveData, a surgical capacity optimization company.

LiveData logo (CNW Group/LGI Healthcare Solutions)

Surgical scheduling is a complex process with several demands to accommodate, from surgeon preferences to patient safety priorities. With the continued, novel integration of LGI's Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technology into LiveData PeriOp Manager, hospitals with outdated workflows for scheduling, performing, and analyzing cases can optimize their workflows and resources to improve OR utilization, patient safety, and staff and patient satisfaction.

"Hospitals depend on LiveData to streamline processes, increase OR utilization, reduce surgical delays and cancellations, mitigate the impact of staff shortages, and enhance patient safety. RPA has been instrumental in achieving that mission. We look forward to continuing the collaboration with LGI Healthcare Solutions," said LiveData founder and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Robbins.

LGI RPA provides a flexible, client-to-client implementation that aligns seamlessly with existing workflows and business constraints. LGI RPA saves countless hours of manual documentation so clinicians can focus more on patients and less on data entry. Access to near real-time data about a patient's status apprises hospital teams of each step in a patient's journey.

"We are inspired by our continued partnership with LiveData and the goal of automating communications between the LiveData PeriOp Manager platform and its clients' EHRs. LGI RPA remains an important piece of the LiveData solution and its mission to maximize OR utilization, support the clinician experience and help ensure the best possible patient outcomes. This aligns perfectly with our mission of improving performance in healthcare," said Michel Desgagné, President and Chief Executive Officer of LGI.

For over 40 years, LGI Healthcare Solutions has distinguished itself through a rich and diversified solutions portfolio. We help improve healthcare facilities' performance and the experience of their staff and patients. We serve thousands of facilities across Canada, the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France. For more information, visit www.lgisolutions.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, LiveData, Inc. is a leading provider of surgical workflow solutions for operational efficiency and patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. For four consecutive years, LiveData has been selected to Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare list and named a Forbes Small Giant: One of the Top 25 Best Small Companies in 2019. For more information, visit www.livedata.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

