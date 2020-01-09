LG to Accelerate B2B Innovation With Microsoft

LG Powers Automotive Infotainment and Building Management Systems with Microsoft Azure Cloud and AI Technologies

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - LG Electronics (LG) is working with Microsoft to build its automotive infotainment systems, building management systems and other business-to-business collaborations. As announced at CES 2020, LG will leverage Microsoft Azure and AI services to accelerate the digital transformation of LG's B2B business growth engines.

A year ago, LG started its collaboration with Microsoft to enhance and further grow LG's autonomous vehicle and infotainment system business. LG will expand the scope of new projects beyond the automotive sector and further into the commercial space.

LG plans to enhance its management systems to enable its Building Energy Control (BECON) system to manage and control HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems more efficiently using Azure. While extending its BECON system around the world with Microsoft's support, the company will develop the next version of BECON with Azure data and hybrid cloud + AI services.

The integration with Azure will further enhance LG's in-vehicle infotainment solution. This builds on the powerful combination of LG's webOS Auto and the Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform for the next generation of connected vehicles. For the next version of webOS Auto, LG will provide various additional HMI (human machine interface) experiences, especially in the in-vehicle entertainment and work efficiency areas.

LG's infotainment systems will integrate virtual personal assistant technologies from LG with the Microsoft virtual assistant solution accelerator and automakers' own personal assistants to enhance their brand experiences and provide various connected services to end users. This innovative HMI software platform is designed to advance the monetization of new digital services.

"Microsoft brings complementary technologies and synergy to advance LG's B2B solutions," said Dr. Lee Sang-yong, senior vice president and head of Automotive & Business Solutions Centre at LG Electronics. "Our work with Microsoft will help drive competitiveness and the digital transformation for LG's B2B areas, which represent the growth engine for the future."

"Microsoft empowers mobility companies to digitally transform and identify new business opportunities," said Sanjay Ravi, general manager of Automotive Industry at Microsoft Corp. "LG is fostering innovation and providing their customers with new value-added services by building its own digital capabilities and data-driven culture."

