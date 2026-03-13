Experience the latest innovation in immersive picture and sound quality from LG

News Summary

LG Electronics Canada announces Canadian availability and pricing for its 2026 OLED TV and Sound Suite lineup, including the LG OLED evo G6 and LG OLED evo C6 series and the new LG Sound Suite audio system.

The 2026 lineup introduces LG's latest display and AI technologies, including the Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3, Hyper Radiant Colour Technology, Brightness Booster Ultimate, and the next-generation webOS 26 platform.

LG Sound Suite debuts as the world's first sound system powered by Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, enabling flexible wireless speaker configurations and immersive spatial audio designed to pair seamlessly with LG premium TVs.

The LG OLED evo G6 series starts at an MSRP of $2,999.99 CAD and the LG OLED evo C6 series at $1,699.99 CAD, while LG Sound Suite components begin at $399.99 CAD.

Television products are available for pre-order in Canada from March 13 to March 26, 2026, through LG.ca and select retail partners including Best Buy, Costco, Amazon, Visions, The Brick, and Leon's. The LG Sound Suite can be purchased directly on LG.ca and through select retailers.

TORONTO, March 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Recently unveiled at CES 2026, LG Electronics Canada (LG) is pleased to announce the Canadian availability of key models in its 2026 home entertainment lineup for pre-order. Powered by 13 years of OLED leadership1, the 2026 television lineup includes the LG OLED evo G6 series and LG OLED evo C6 series. Complementing the home entertainment experience with AI-powered, immersive audio, the 2026 LG Sound Suite lineup will also be available in Canada. The LG Wallpaper W6 and LG StanbyME 2 will be announced at a later date.

LG OLED evo G6

LG Canada announces availability and pricing of 2026 OLED TV lineup Photo courtesy of LG (CNW Group/LG Electronics Canada) LG ELECTRONICS CANADA ANNOUNCES AVAILABILITY AND PRICING OF 2026 OLED TV LINEUP AND LG SOUND SUITE (CNW Group/LG Electronics Canada)

Boasting spectacular bright-room ready picture and next-level AI for a smarter personalized experience, the all-new LG OLED evo G6 Series features LG's newest Hyper Radiant Colour Technology delivering the ultimate in picture quality, combining Brightness Booster Technology, Perfect Black2, and Perfect Colour3 powered by the latest Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3. The result is LG's best picture quality ever, bringing movies, sports, and games to life with stunning realism, depth, and vibrancy. From dazzling highlights to deep, true black levels, every scene looks richer, sharper, and more lifelike. Brightness Booster Ultimate produces up to 3.9 times brighter images4, for a luminous, high-contrast picture quality that is both glare and reflection free, powered by 8.3 million self-lit pixels.

The LG OLED evo G6 offers a personalized and convenient user experience, letting users search less with LG's next-generation webOS 26 smart platform and AI capabilities. It also supports FILMMAKER MODE™ with Ambient Light Compensation to allow users to see films in the director's original formatting, Dolby Vision™ for extraordinary colour and Dolby Atmos®5 for immersive surround sound. The LG OLED evo G6 also provides added peace of mind with a 5-year panel warranty.

The LG OLED evo G6 is available in four screen sizes (55/65/77/83-inch) with an MSRP starting at $2,999.99 CAD. The 97-inch model will be available at a later date.

LG OLED evo C6

The LG OLED evo C6, part of LG's most popular-selling OLED TV series, is better than ever. Powered by the next-gen Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 for a smarter, more personalized experience, and Bright Room Ready, the LG OLED evo C6 series delivers Perfect Black6, in any light and Perfect Colour7, powered by the latest display technologies. Hyper Radiant Colour Technology is available exclusively on the 77 and 83-inch models. With 8.3 million self-lit pixels, the LG OLED evo C6 series produces breathtaking picture-quality.

AI-assisted deep learning analyzes viewer preferences to choose the best picture and sound setting for content. This series also supports Dolby Vision®, Dolby Atmos®8 and FILMMAKER MODE™ for cinematic and accurate viewing experience. Gamers will appreciate features like a 0.1ms response time, native 120Hz refresh rate, with VRR up to 165hz for PC gaming and four HDMI 2.1 inputs. It is available for pre-order in six screen sizes (42/48/55/65/77/83-inch) with an MSRP starting at $1,699.99 CAD.

LG Sound Suite AI

First experienced at CES 2026, LG is transforming home entertainment with LG Sound Suite, a premium spatial audio system and the world's first sound system powered by Dolby Atmos FlexConnect9. LG Sound Suite works seamlessly with LG's premium TVs, allowing users to pair any of its wireless components – including the M7 and M5 surround speakers, and the W7 subwoofer – with or without the H7 soundbar for 27 possible configurations. This flexibility means consumers can create the perfect setup for their space, whether starting small or building a full 13.1.7-channel home theater.

Sound Suite H7 – Wireless Soundbar

The H7 Soundbar is LG's most advanced soundbar yet, powered by the Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3, LG's most powerful processor. Room Calibration Pro and Premium Peerless drivers ensure full immersion, with 12 drivers and 8 passive radiators. Sound Follow technology centres entertainment around users. MSRP starting at $1,299.99 CAD.

Sound Suite M7 – Wireless Speaker

Unlock a deeper, more cinematic experience with wireless speakers designed to seamlessly flow into home decor. Three full-range drivers and woofer engineered by Peerless and powered by Dolby Atmos FlexConnect offer flexibility to place speakers anywhere, intelligently optimizing listening experienced based on room settings and location. Users can stream lossless, high-quality content from any device over WiFi with the LG ThinQ app. MSRP starting at $599.99 CAD.

Sound Suite M5 – Wireless Speaker

Designed to blend effortlessly with home decor, the Sound Suite M5 Wireless Speaker offers premium, immersive audio with a refined, minimalist silhouette. With Dolby Atmos FlexConnect and Room Calibration Pro, the M5 is the next generation of connected sound. MSRP starting at $399.99 CAD.

Sound Suite W7 – Wireless Subwoofer

The W7 is the dedicated subwoofer in the LG Sound Suite lineup. Its versatile design allows for both vertical and horizontal placement, and a Peerless 8-inch driver delivers ultra-low, room-filling bass reaching down to 25.9 Hz. Designed to connect wirelessly to LG's premium TVs, the W7 expands audio setup effortlessly to transform any space into an immersive, cinematic experience. MSRP starting at $899.99 CAD.

Availability

These television products are available for pre-order between March 13 to March 26, 2026 on LG.ca and through select retail partners, including Best Buy, Costco, Amazon, Visions, The Brick, and Leon's. The LG Sound Suite is available for purchase directly on LG.ca and through select retailers.

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

LG Electronics Canada, Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a global sales innovator in technology and manufacturing headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Canada, with its head office in Toronto, Ontario, is comprised of three business units - Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, and Eco Solution. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, visit lg.ca.

1 LG OLED TV has been ranked No.1 selling OLED TV Brand (Unit shipments, 2013-2025) for 13 consecutive years by Omdia.

2 LG OLED Display is verified by UL for delivering black levels ≤0.24nit up to 500lux, based on IDMS Section 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement.

3 LG OLED Display is verified by UL for delivering colour consistency levels >99% up to 500lux, based on IDMS Sections 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement.

4 Performance results based on LG internal testing of the LG a11 Processor Gen3 vs. the LG a8 Processor Gen3. LG a8 Processor Gen3 available on the OLED B6 Series.

5 Dolby, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. Manufactured under license from Dolby Laboratories. Confidential unpublished works. Copyright © 2012–2026 Dolby Laboratories. All rights reserved.

6 LG OLED Display is verified by UL for delivering black levels ≤0.24nit up to 500lux, based on IDMS Section 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement.

7 LG OLED Display is verified by UL for delivering colour consistency levels >99% up to 500lux, based on IDMS Sections 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement.

8 Dolby, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. Manufactured under license from Dolby Laboratories. Confidential unpublished works. Copyright © 2012–2026 Dolby Laboratories. All rights reserved.

9 https://www.lg.com/ca_en/soundsuite/

SOURCE LG Electronics Canada

Media Contact: LG Electronics Canada, Inc., Shari Balga, C: 647-261-3603, [email protected]