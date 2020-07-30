LFL Group (TSX: LNF) and The Brick Expand Presence in Atlantic Canada with Fredericton Store Opening

The Brick continues East Coast expansion following store relocations and openings in Saint John, Charlottetown and Fredericton this summer

FREDERICTON, NB, July 30, 2020 /CNW/ - The Brick, Canadian retailer of furniture, mattresses, appliances and home electronics, is celebrating the grand opening of several new and relocated stores in Atlantic Canada. The Brick opened a new store in Saint John, N.B. on June 4, relocated an existing store in Charlottetown, P.E.I. on July 1, and opened its latest store in Fredericton, N.B. on July 16. Grand opening celebrations will take place across all three locations throughout August to mark The Brick's continued retail and community growth on Canada's East Coast.

"The Brick's expansion in Atlantic Canada is creating jobs during a challenging economic period in Canada," said Dave Freeman, President, The Brick. "I am incredibly pleased to celebrate our latest openings and to announce that we have plans for even further growth later this year and into 2021 as we continue serving communities on the East Coast."

The two recent store openings in Saint John and Fredericton have created about 50 jobs locally to date, and The Brick is anticipating additional job creation with its next store opening coming later this year in St. John's, N.L.

"Building a stronger presence in Atlantic Canada with the opening of these stores in Saint John, Charlottetown, and now Fredericton is an important milestone for The Brick," said Chad Baker, Director of Stores, The Brick. "We are proud to be serving East Coast communities during a time when Canadians are spending more time at home than perhaps ever before."

"Plans to open a brand-new, state-of-the-art distribution facility by our parent Company, the LFL Group in Dartmouth, N.S. will also move forward in early 2021, which will create between 60 and 75 more jobs as the corporation's first facility of it's kind in Atlantic Canada," said Freeman.

This major milestone coupled with ongoing fundraising efforts for Children's Miracle Network highlights the continued investment into the regions The Brick and LFL operate across the country.

Grand opening celebrations for the new Fredericton store (1325 Regent St. Fredericton NB, E3C 1A2) along with the relocated Charlottetown store and newly opened Saint John store will include fantastic prices across all departments and several opportunities to win prizes. Atlantic Canadians are invited to discover The Brick's wide variety of high-quality furniture, mattress, appliance and home electronic options for themselves and experience first-hand the friendly and professional customer service that sets The Brick apart.

For more information, please visit: www.thebrick.com.

