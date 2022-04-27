LEYTON Releases a Grants Search Engine that Instantly Identifies Funding Streams Available for Businesses

After years of missed funding opportunities, businesses can now gain financial support with the click of a button.

TORONTO, April 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - LEYTON Inc., an international innovation funding consultancy firm, announced today the launch of a new tool, "Fundscan", that enables businesses to discover eligible funding opportunities without spending hours scrolling through complex government websites. Fundscan is a user-friendly tool designed to simplify the grant-finding process by directly matching businesses with applicable government grants. Government grants provide an excellent resource to help companies obtain funds to perform ongoing R&D projects , provide salary support, and enter new markets. Grants are available to companies of all sizes and in all industries and can be used to support almost all of a company's ongoing initiatives. However, as a result of its perplexing and unknown nature, each year, hundreds of government grants remain unclaimed. In 2021, approximately only 500 of over 1500 government grants were awarded, leaving thousands of dollars available 1 . With the launch of this new tool, businesses can gain access to capital to scale their business at a local and international level while remaining focused on their business. With Fundscan, users will realize that they have more access to capital than they thought.

Fundscan was developed to provide business owners with the opportunity to capitalize on available funding without needing to be an expert in the subject. Fundscan allows users to collect the necessary information to self-determine their eligibility towards available funding. Similar to working with a consultant, the tool was designed to advise users on the best available funding opportunities in a matter of seconds. Once users have self-identified the best opportunities for their business, they can work in combination with one of our many grants consultants to receive the maximum benefit with minimal risk and time investment.