LEYTON Releases a Grants Search Engine that Instantly Identifies Funding Streams Available for Businesses

After years of missed funding opportunities, businesses can now gain financial support with the click of a button.
TORONTO, April 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - LEYTON Inc., an international innovation funding consultancy firm, announced today the launch of a new tool, "Fundscan", that enables businesses to discover eligible funding opportunities without spending hours scrolling through complex government websites. Fundscan is a user-friendly tool designed to simplify the grant-finding process by directly matching businesses with applicable government grants. Government grants provide an excellent resource to help companies obtain funds to perform ongoing R&D projects, provide salary support, and enter new markets. Grants are available to companies of all sizes and in all industries and can be used to support almost all of a company's ongoing initiatives. However, as a result of its perplexing and unknown nature, each year, hundreds of government grants remain unclaimed. In 2021, approximately only 500 of over 1500 government grants were awarded, leaving thousands of dollars available1. With the launch of this new tool, businesses can gain access to capital to scale their business at a local and international level while remaining focused on their business. With Fundscan, users will realize that they have more access to capital than they thought.
Fundscan was developed to provide business owners with the opportunity to capitalize on available funding without needing to be an expert in the subject. Fundscan allows users to collect the necessary information to self-determine their eligibility towards available funding. Similar to working with a consultant, the tool was designed to advise users on the best available funding opportunities in a matter of seconds. Once users have self-identified the best opportunities for their business, they can work in combination with one of our many grants consultants to receive the maximum benefit with minimal risk and time investment.
Fundscan Features:
- FREE to use!
- Filter by business profile and needs
- Simplified grant descriptions
- Direct segway to Government of Canada grant description
- Constantly updated
- 1000+ grants available
- Quick and efficient
- Easy access to knowledgeable consultants
"We are delighted to announce the launch of FundScan, Leyton's own free to use grants search engine allowing Canadian Businesses to save time and access expertise while navigating the Canadian Business Benefits landscape.
I would like to thank both the development and Grants teams at Leyton for their hard work on the development of the platform and look forward to the continued development of new features and benefits.
We are both excited and proud to further enable Canadian innovation through FundScan." - Charles Sole, Sales Director Toronto
Fundscan is a revolutionary tool that simplifies access to complex funding opportunities. This free tool eliminates the barriers holding back many businesses from taking advantage of government grants. With Fundscan, innovation is a click away.
Founded in 1997, Leyton is an international consulting firm that helps businesses leverage financial incentives to accelerate their growth and achieve long-lasting performance. In Canada, we count on offices in Toronto, Montréal, and Calgary. We offer consulting services in the area of innovation funding as tax credits for R&D, government grants, sales tax recovery, and property tax and valuation. Our highly skilled teams of Tax and Technical specialists, enhanced with cutting-edge digital tools, maximize the financial and non-dilutive benefit for all types of businesses and organizations. With over 24 years of experience in the field, Leyton enables business to innovate by granting usage of existing tools and funding at a global level, to enable a constant stream of benefits, with the client remaining at the centre of all processes and strategies.
