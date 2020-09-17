LexisNexis® study finds 67% of legal professionals in Canada are experiencing significant changes to their primary area of practice due to COVID-19

The survey found 67% of legal professionals are experiencing significant changes to their primary area of practice due to COVID-19. Similar to other industries in Canada, the impacts of the pandemic are not being experienced equally across areas of practice. 68% believe civil litigation will be the most adversely impacted area of practice by the global pandemic, followed closely by family and labour law. This is largely due to the early court closures and accompanying backlog of cases impacting areas of practice that require court hearings and the record unemployment rates respectively.

Economic recovery in Canada is not expected until 2022, forcing legal professionals to adapt their practice to withstand the economic downturn. Of those who expect changes to their area of practice, 20% plan to expand their practice by taking on more work in secondary areas of practice, while 16% expect to shift into a new primary area of practice

The immediate impacts of COVID-19 on the legal community have forced the rapid evolution of our court systems and changed the way law is practiced in Canada today.

"What's clear from our survey results, is the significant levels of uncertainty around the long-term impacts this pandemic will have on the legal profession. LexisNexis remains committed to providing free access to COVID-19 updates, research kits, a support program for solo practitioners and data to help the legal community make effective and informed decisions as they continue to evolve their practice," said Eric Wright, CEO of LexisNexis Canada.

"LexisNexis Canada is proud to be the thought leader and your partner of choice to help organizations navigate the changing legal landscape that has resulted due to COVID – 19," said Collin Smith, Director, Marketing of LexisNexis Canada.

Conducted during the months of June and July, a period where Canada confirmed over 25,000 new COVID-19 cases, the results demonstrate the pandemic's widespread adverse effects on legal professionals in Canada.

