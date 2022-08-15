LexisNexis Launches Lexis+ Canada - Redefining Legal Intelligence

Advanced technologies and a modern intuitive design deliver unparalleled data-driven legal insights, while enhancing the user experience

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a leading global provider of legal information and analytics, today announced the official launch of our latest innovative product, Lexis+™ Canada.

Lexis+ Canada is the most complete collection of legal information including legal research, practical guidance, analytical tools, brief analysis, and bill tracking capabilities - all packaged in a modern user experience to deliver greater efficiency and better outcomes.

Lexis+ Canada – Redefining Legal Intelligence (CNW Group/LexisNexis Canada)

This next generation product provides access to the comprehensive collection of LexisNexis primary law information, including the most complete collection of courts and administrative decisions, Quantums, Case Digests, Case Citators and current awareness sources.

Additionally, Lexis+ Canada gives access to Halsbury's Laws of Canada, the only up-to-date national legal encyclopedia. Lexis+ Canada also includes LexisNexis Online Research Service, with over 490 full-text textbooks and looseleaf publications in more than 30 different areas of law - unmatched in the Canadian market.

An improved user experience is also evident as the simplified design will set a new standard in ease of use. Striking imagery, bold colors and typography improve readability, reduce visual "clutter", and emphasize essential information and tasks.

Lexis+ Canada also delivers enhanced functionality. The new "Experience Dock" creates an integrated starting point for core legal tasks and enables seamless switching between product experiences and workflows. New and intuitive features, such as Brief Analysis and Boolean Search Tree make it easy for practitioners to access the information and insights they need, control their search experience, and provide better counsel.

Overall, Lexis+ Canada was built around the user experience, creating a workflow-centered solution. By seamlessly integrating multiple tools in one interface, Lexis+ Canada allows our customers to work with more focus, while removing the obstacles of switching between multiple platforms.

"The introduction of Lexis+ Canada represents a significant milestone in our strategy to deliver legal solutions that improve lawyers' productivity, workflow, and their ability to deliver timely and strategic counsel," said Eric J. Wright, CEO, LexisNexis Canada.

Based on extensive customer feedback, Lexis+ Canada addresses the specific needs of legal professionals in all segments, industries, and areas of practice with key features including:

Brief Analysis: Extracts citations and legal concepts, recommends other relevant cases, identifies relevant passages, and takes users directly to the document where they are found — all within a unique, dashboard.





Extracts citations and legal concepts, recommends other relevant cases, identifies relevant passages, and takes users directly to the document where they are found — all within a unique, dashboard. Practical Guidance: Fully integrated practical guidance including practice notes, precedents, checklists, drafting tools and industry insights from leading practitioners easily accessible in experience dock and within legal research results.





Fully integrated practical guidance including practice notes, precedents, checklists, drafting tools and industry insights from leading practitioners easily accessible in experience dock and within legal research results. Lexis Answers : Responds to natural language search queries with the best, most relevant answer.





: Responds to natural language search queries with the best, most relevant answer. Legislative Pulse: Integrated bill tracking experience that provides users with one convenient location to obtain information on the progress of bills in the federal and provincial legislatures.





Integrated bill tracking experience that provides users with one convenient location to obtain information on the progress of bills in the federal and provincial legislatures. Enhanced search capabilities that give practitioners more control over their research experience, including:





that give practitioners more control over their research experience, including: Boolean Search Tree : Graphically depicts Boolean searches and highlights the impact of each keyword on search results, enabling users to refine searches for the best results.





: Graphically depicts Boolean searches and highlights the impact of each keyword on search results, enabling users to refine searches for the best results.

Search Term Maps: Visually depicts clusters of search terms within search results and documents across major content types for fast, easy navigation, trend identification and direct access to relevant information.

"Lexis+ Canada is the result of extensive customer feedback and workflow analysis" said Jeff Pfeifer, Chief Product Officer, LexisNexis North America, UK and Ireland. "Users told us they wanted a solution that improves the quality of their research, speeds the delivery of insights and is easy to use. Lexis+ Canada leverages cutting-edge technology, modern design elements and advanced data visualization to improve research outcomes for lawyers in Canada."

"We are proud to launch a world class product that allows lawyers to answer legal questions, apply legal strategy, and accomplish legal tasks, all in one dynamic new place that sets a precedent in simplicity." said Alan Votary, Head of Product Canada. "This innovative solution will deliver increased efficiency and confidence for our customers, as it addresses the unique needs of their business."

Lexis+ Canada is the latest global offering in the Lexis+ family, complimenting earlier Lexis+ releases in the U.S. and the U.K. LexisNexis continues to expand Lexis+ with additional country releases planned in the coming months.

For more information, visit Lexis+ Canada.

Notes for editors

To request a product demonstration, please reach out to our media contact below.





Jeff Pfeifer and Alan Votary are available for interview.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 10,500 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

SOURCE LexisNexis Canada

For further information: Media Contact: Collin Smith, Director, Marketing, LexisNexis Canada, 1-905-695-5312, [email protected]