LexisNexis Canada Introduces the National Release of Context

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - LexisNexis Canada, a leading global provider of legal information and analytics, today announced its latest innovative product Context throughout Canada. Litigators from across Canada can now subscribe to Context Court and Judge Analytics, the first and only legal language analytics solution in Canada. Context applies unique, breakthrough technology to reveal the specific phrases persuasive to judges in cases similar to yours. These insights can then be used to craft arguments and motions in advantageous ways to win!

This unique technology allows you to:

Introducing LexisNexis's Context, the first legal language analytics tool in Canada. (CNW Group/LexisNexis Canada)

Use the precise language and opinions judges rely on most, to build compelling arguments that will resonate with the judges you appear before.

Understand the probability of success with insights into the specific logic behind a judge's decision to grant or deny ­for every motion type.

Ensure the highest probability of a successful outcome by using language that has already been proven to persuade the court.

"The launch of Context is a significant milestone in establishing LexisNexis as the market leader for legal research and legal language analytics in Canada. Context is an advanced legal analytics solution that enables our users to quickly uncover court ruling and judge opinion insights so they can build the most persuasive argument possible and win more cases." - Eric Wright, CEO, LexisNexis Canada.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 10,600 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

SOURCE LexisNexis Canada

For further information: Media Contact, Collin Smith, Director, Marketing, LexisNexis Canada, 1-905-695-5312, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.lexisnexis.ca/

