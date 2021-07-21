LexisNexis Canada Introduces the National Release of CaseMap Cloud

TORONTO, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - LexisNexis Canada®, a leading global provider of legal solutions and information, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest solution for the Canadian legal market, CaseMap Cloud®.

From the market-leading management tool CaseMap comes this trusted fact management and case analysis solution, now available in the cloud, with access anywhere, at any time.

With CaseMap Cloud, litigators can pull together and store all the facts of a case in one place. CaseMap Cloud provides a holistic view of an entire case, empowering litigation teams of any size to build strong, comprehensive legal strategies that win.

Benefits of the new cloud-based offering:

Provides a collaborative platform for case organization, allowing litigators from multiple offices to work together on a single case, resulting in deeper analysis, and oversight.

Case documents and data is secure and accessible from anywhere, at any time, on multiple devices.

Access to CaseMap, TimeMap, TextMap and Document Manager all in one application.

The cloud-based software eliminates the need for costly IT infrastructure and other resources that are usually required to run traditional installed software.

"The launch of CaseMap Cloud is a significant expansion of our online product portfolio. It demonstrates our ability to drive value for our customers by evolving our product lineup to meet their needs in new, and innovative ways." – Alan Votary, Head of Product, Canada.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional® is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that helps customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 160 countries with 10,400 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

