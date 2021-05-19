Lexicon Financial Group of Raymond James Investment Counsel launches "Before the Business", a project celebrating Canadian entrepreneurs

Celebrating entrepreneurs and innovators by sharing their stories

TORONTO, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Lexicon Financial Group of Raymond James Investment Counsel, announced today the launch of "Before the Business", an initiative dedicated to sharing stories of Canadian entrepreneurs.

"Small businesses are the backbone of the economy and many have been negatively impacted by the pandemic. According to a recent survey by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), more than 200,000 Canadian small businesses could shut their doors permanently," said Craig Swistun, Associate Portfolio Manager and Founder of Lexicon Financial Group.

Recent research conducted by Maru/Matchbox on behalf of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) and Google Canada revealed that a sizeable number of small business owners say their online presence and online selling has been key to surviving through the pandemic. Moreover, connecting with their customers online is the top focus for small businesses in 2021 along with paying down debt and improving their websites.

"Before the Business" aims to help connect interesting and unique businesses to a broader audience by telling the story of what inspired them to start the business—their origin story. "We believe that sharing stories builds deeper, more meaningful connections between customers and the businesses they choose to support," says Swistun. The stories are published online at www.beforethebusiness.com. The group is also producing a print version for limited distribution.

"Each May, Raymond James and its affiliates celebrate RJ Cares Month which encourages giving back to our local community," says Wayne Hendry, Client Experience Manager at Lexicon Financial Group. "We want to give back by helping small businesses tell their stories and hope that it encourages consumers to celebrate and share details of these businesses that are important to them in their own community."

This collection of businesses was curated from referrals by friends, colleagues, and clients. There is no cost to any of the participating business, other than the time they've taken to share their story.

About Lexicon Financial Group

Lexicon Financial Group at Raymond James Investment Counsel was established in 2020 around the values and views of Craig Swistun, Associate Portfolio Manager. He believes, then and now, that building long-term relationships with families and foundations is the first step towards achieving superior results. Lost in the jargon of our industry are real investment challenges requiring real solutions. By changing the way we speak and think about investments, we change the vocabulary -- the lexicon. We take time to learn why an investment is being made before presenting a recommendation.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Investment Counsel is a subsidiary of Raymond James, a leading North American independent full service investment dealer offering an extensive range of professional investment services and products, including private wealth management services, financial and estate planning services, portfolio management, insurance, trust services, equity research, investment banking and institutional sales and trading. Through its network of more than 8,300 financial/investment advisors and portfolio managers across Canada, the United States and key international centres, Raymond James manages more than US$1.09 trillion in client assets under administration. The firm also has over 76 research analysts covering more than 1,100 companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

