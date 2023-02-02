Levr.ai secures $1 million of pre-seed funding to change the way businesses access and manage loans

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Levr.ai is a Vancouver based fintech software company transforming the way businesses access and manage loans. Founders Kaylan Pepin and Roman Hartmann each have more than a decade of experience in the financial and software industries, making them well positioned to build a scalable solution.

Levr's pre-seed round of one million is co-led by Sprout.vc and MAVAN Capital Partners. Additional investors include Weave VC, AC100 VC and Red Thread Ventures, Teal Linde, Emily Davies and Paul Podolny. Included was support of non-dilutive capital from NRC (IRAP) Canada and BDC.

Co-founder and CEO, Pepin is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CMA) with experience working at three of Canada's largest banks, RBC and CIBC and BDC. He's no stranger to the financial services industry and he states, "Over my career, I've seen many qualified businesses struggle to get financing. Even worse than the complex loan application process is the lack of software tools available. We're building Levr.ai to solve these issues."

Co-founder and CTO Hartmann is keen to build Levr.ai saying, "We have the opportunity to provide businesses with unparalleled control and insight into their own." After graduating with BScs in Physics, Material Science and Geophysics, Hartmann launched into a career heavily focused on data, AI and ML. He is passionate about empowering Levr.ai's customers through access to ML driven insights of their own data.

In Canada alone, 34% of all businesses seek financing each year. (Stats CAN, 2022) Pepin and Hartmann founded Levr.ai recognizing this is a recurring need for financing faced by millions of businesses. Levr.ai is for all types of small businesses seeking capital; from Brick and Mortar, Mom-and-Pop shops, to online retailers and software companies. They have established partnerships with lending partners to offer a wide range of funding options.

Others to join the leadership team include Jennifer Daly leading marketing with 10yrs in SaaS from companies like Shopify, WaveApps and Malwarebytes. Shane Stoneman and Tara both come from BDC. Stoneman brings 7yrs recently as a Senior AE and Benson 4yrs with BDC's Tech Scaleup Group and Major Tech Accounts, plus 6yrs at CIBC in Commercial Banking.

The future looks bright for Levr.ai with this pre-seed investment powering its plans acquisition through digital client acquisition and partnerships. The funds raised will be invested in growing the existing team and expanding its reach to service United States based businesses.

