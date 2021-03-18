Levi King - Nav, Lendio Co-Founder and Fintech Lending Pioneer - Joins Board of Directors at Flinks

SAN FRANCISCO and MONTREAL, March 18, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Flinks, a leading provider of data connectivity and analytics for the financial industry, announced today that Levi King, Founder and Executive Chairman at Nav Inc., has joined the company's board of directors.

King will expand Flinks' involvement in key verticals, including personal and business lending, while advising on the company's growth strategies within the U.S. and abroad.

King is a serial entrepreneur who has started eight different businesses over the last 20 years. Prior to starting Nav Inc., King co-founded Lendio, a business financing marketplace that links commercial lenders and small business owners. He brings to Flinks decades of experience serving lenders and borrowers in more innovative ways.

"As we continue to expand Flinks' footprint in the U.S., we are thrilled to have Levi, a veteran in the fintech and lending space, join our team," said Yves-Gabriel Leboeuf, CEO of Flinks. "Levi has a history of recognizing inefficiencies in lending and has seized opportunities to help business owners become better-qualified applicants. His innovative thinking and focus on finding win-win solutions for financial institutions and their clients make him a natural fit for the Flinks team."

"Flinks' market position and growth trajectory are impressive, especially in the increasingly competitive and exciting fintech space," said Levi King. "I'm excited to join the Flinks team in their work to make financial connectivity seamless and give companies the data they need to drive innovative solutions for both businesses and consumers."

Previously, King co-founded Cake Technologies, maker of the highest-rated mobile web browser of all time, with two patents granted on its unique technology and millions of users across the globe. He regularly writes columns for Inc., Entrepreneur and Forbes, and is a frequent conference speaker and source for media covering fintech, small business, credit, lending and technology.

About Flinks

Flinks is the financial data layer powering the internet. Trusted by millions of individuals accessing financial services at world-class companies, Flinks enables businesses to connect to their customers' financial accounts, enrich this data, and utilize it to deliver better digital products. Serving innovators in lending, fintech, digital banking, asset management and insurance, Flinks is quickly becoming a global leader in financial data connectivity and analytics.

