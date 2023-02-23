LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP. WELCOMES NEW ADVISORY BOARD MEMBERS AND STAFF

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("LevelJump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce new advisory board members as well as two new members to our team.

Our new advisory board members are both radiologists who will provide experienced oversight from years on the frontlines in healthcare. Their extensive set of skills will further LevelJump's continued growth and development.

Dr. Carlos de Sequeira, M.D. FRCPC – Advisory board

Dr. de Sequeira is a radiologist who currently practices in the GTA. He specializes in CT, MRI and Ultrasound and has extensive experience working in hospital practice, clinic practice and teleradiology.

Dr. de Sequeira graduated from the University of Witwatersrand in South Africa and immigrated to Canada in 1996. He completed a Body Imaging Fellowship at UHN in 2000 and has been in community hospital practice since 2000. Dr de Sequeira can assist JUMP with radiology workflow, medical protocols, radiology practice expansion and in other areas of medical practice as needed.

Dr. Alon Marantz, M.D. FRCPC – Advisory board

Dr. Marantz is a radiologist focused on X-ray, CT, Ultrasound and MRI exams in the emergency setting.

Dr. Marantz graduated from Saba University School of Medicine, in the Dutch Caribbean. He completed residency training in Ohio, USA, at Aultman Hospital/NEOMED/Mercy Hospital, where he also served as Chief Resident. Dr. Marantz helps with radiology workflow, imaging protocols and clinical aspects of radiology practice.

We are also proud to welcome two new staff members to the LevelJump team.

Caitlin-Robyn Densmore – Investor Relations Manager

Caitlin-Robyn has over 5 years of experience working in politics at all three levels of government, having recently finishing her role as the Manager of Day Planning in the Office of the Premier of Ontario. Through her years of experience in project management, logistics and internal and external relations, she is excited to transfer these skills to her new role as the Investor Relations Manager at LevelJump. Born in Hamilton, she received her Combined Hon. B.A. in Political Science and Law from Carleton University. With an interest in the market and a passion for expanding healthcare services for all Canadians, she will be a great addition to our team.

Jacob Landau – Research Consultant

Jake Landau is a Research Consultant at LevelJump building innovative solutions to complex, multidisciplinary problems. Specializing in the fusion of public policy and new technologies, Jake uses that experience to ensure LevelJump stays on the leading edge of patient-first care. Jake draws upon his experience analyzing large quantities of data during his time in the President's Office at the Insurance Bureau of Canada. Bridging this with his skills from over six years of electoral campaign strategy across all three levels of government, Jake is ready to find inventive new opportunities for LevelJump. Jake received his Hon. B.A. in Political Science from the University of Toronto. In 2016, Jake received a commendation from the Mayor of Toronto and the Chief of Police for aid rendered to the Toronto Police Service.

"I believe that all of our new additions will add growth and valued experience to our Company, taking part in LevelJump's continuous role of being a leader in health care solutions," said Mitch Geisler, CEO.

About LevelJump Healthcare

LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) provides telehealth solutions to client hospitals and imaging centers through its Teleradiology division, as well as in person radiology services through its IHF's (Independent Healthcare Facilities). JUMP focuses primarily on critical care for urgent and emergency patients, establishing integral relationships in the communities we serve.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP.

Mitchell Geisler

Chief Executive Officer

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Caitlin-Robyn Densmore

Investor Relations Manager

[email protected]

(437) 214-1568

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc., their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.

SOURCE LevelJump Healthcare Corp.