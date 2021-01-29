Letko Brosseau Intends to Vote AGAINST Proposal to Take Dorel Industries Private

MONTREAL, Jan. 29, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc., an independent investment manager that exercises investment control or direction over approximately 12.5% of the outstanding class B subordinate shares of Dorel Industries Inc. ("Dorel" or the "Company"), today reaffirmed its intention to vote AGAINST the proposed going private transaction of Dorel by Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. ("Cerberus") and the controlling shareholders of the Company (Martin Schwartz, Jeffrey Schwartz, Alan Schwartz and Jeff Segel or the "Family Shareholders"). The Family Shareholders, through their ownership of Dorel Class A and Class B shares, control approximately 20.3% of Dorel's outstanding shares on an economic basis and 60.8% on a voting basis.

We believe that the proposed offer of C$14.50 per share by Cerberus and the Family Shareholders is opportunistic and significantly undervalues the Company. We believe that the valuation prepared for Dorel Industries by TD Securities ("TD") in its Formal Valuation and Fairness Opinion is too conservative:

One of the methods used by TD is an analysis based on the value of comparable precedent transactions . Using this methodology, TD's analysis concludes the Company's equity value per share would range from C$14.22 to C$23.54 , or a mid-point of C$18.88 .





. Using this methodology, TD's analysis concludes the Company's equity value per share would range from to , or a mid-point of . The major assumptions going into this calculation are EBITDA 1 multiples used for each Dorel business based on actual transactions of companies chosen as comparable.





multiples used for each Dorel business based on actual transactions of companies chosen as comparable. EBITDA adjustments : TD and Dorel Management make various adjustments to Dorel's trailing 12-month EBITDA, reducing it by US$44.5 million or about 27%. The impact on TD's valuation calculation is a reduction of approximately C$15 per share .





: TD and Dorel Management make various adjustments to Dorel's trailing 12-month EBITDA, reducing it by or about 27%. The impact on TD's valuation calculation is a reduction of approximately . Comparable precedent transactions multiples : The EBITDA multiples that TD has used to value Dorel's individual business segments are between 7-10X. The actual transactions 2 listed in the TD report have an average EBITDA multiple of between 10.9-11.7X. Using the average multiple would have added approximately C$18 per share to the valuation.





: The EBITDA multiples that TD has used to value Dorel's individual business segments are between 7-10X. The actual transactions listed in the TD report have an average EBITDA multiple of between 10.9-11.7X. Using the average multiple would have added approximately to the valuation. Finally, the TD valuation adjusts the non-cash net working capital balance by US$113.9m reducing the estimated value of Dorel by C$4.50 per share .





reducing the estimated value of Dorel by . These adjustments total C$37.50 per share. Adding these back to TD's mid-point C$18.88 value per share results in an estimated value of C$56.38 per share.

We are not attempting to provide a precise valuation of Dorel Industries shares but simply note that valuation assumptions appear conservative and in contradiction to Dorel's financial statements and cited comparables with the effect of considerably reducing the Company's valuation.

We have been long time shareholders of Dorel. To protect the value of our investment, we intend to vote against the proposed going private transaction. We strongly believe in the long-term potential of the Company and note that the Family Shareholders share our optimism as they plan to remain shareholders of the Company.

Letko Brosseau is a Canadian independent investment manager founded in 1987. The firm manages assets for institutional investors and private clients.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

________________________________________ 1 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization 2 24 transactions are listed in the TD report: average multiples for Home Products, Juvenile Products and Sporting Goods are 11.7X, 11.1 and 10.9, respectively

