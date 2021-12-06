Let the good times roll! New Cinnaholic location opens in Toronto's High Park neighborhood

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Cinnaholic, the gourmet cinnamon roll bakery acclaimed for serving innovative cinnamon roll creations, has announced that its second Toronto location will open on Friday, December 17 at 2190 Bloor Street West in Toronto. In a special grand opening deal, the bakery will be offering cinnamon rolls for only $1 (one per customer) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on opening day.

Owners Allan Madonik and Kenia De Jesus wanted to start a business that would help bring joy and pleasure to people's lives—through freshly baked, delicious goods.

"It's been a long road because of COVID-19, but we're glad to finally open," said Allan Madonik, co-owner of the new Cinnaholic location in Toronto. "A lot of people don't know that we are vegan and lactose-free, but when they try our sweets, they are hooked," added Madonik, who is opening the bakery with his wife, Kenia.

Both owners come from a long lineage of family in the food and drink business - with their respective grandparents working in sales for cocoa, coffee beans and roasted chickens.

The philanthropically minded couple is teaming up with Toronto Humane Society during the grand opening weekend, where they will match donations from customers who choose to donate between Friday and Sunday.

"Come and enjoy a taste of happiness."

A cinnamon roll experience unlike any other, customers can choose from a variety of Cinnaholic's signature frosting flavours and toppings to create their very own, mouth-watering cinnamon roll. Customers can expect nothing less than the highest quality ingredients, as the plant-based bakery franchise was founded upon a commitment that all ingredients must be animal-free and free of dairy, lactose, eggs and cholesterol.

In addition to cinnamon rolls, Cinnaholic offers cookie dough by the scoop, brownies and a delicious cup of coffee.

Cinnaholic gained national attention after the company was featured on ABC's hit show "Shark Tank." The fast-growing brand was also recently featured on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® list. Cinnaholic began franchising in 2014 and currently has over 100 units in development, including locations in Phoenix, Chicago and Orange County. For more information on Cinnaholic, visit www.cinnaholic.ca .

Media invited to attend a private tasting event

The grand opening signifies meaningful and continued growth for the gourmet cinnamon roll chain. Members of the media are invited to attend a private tasting event on Thursday, December 16 from 5 to 7 p.m., where a photo opportunity will take place at 5:30 p.m. Please RSVP to [email protected] . Images from the event will also be available upon request.

Follow Cinnaholic High Park on Instagram and Facebook .

SOURCE Cinnaholic

For further information: Media contact: Jennifer Gaskell, Pink Palm Marketing & Communications, [email protected], 905-925-2784