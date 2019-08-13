Let's Start Up program helps women in need gain financial autonomy

Contribute to the cause by buying Unilever products at participating stores

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Lise Watier Foundation's Let's Start Up Program aims to help women in need gain financial autonomy through an action plan centred on entrepreneurship, education and workforce reintegration. The program provides hybrid-style training by combining online and classroom training and individual support.

"We work every day to help women gain financial autonomy. It changes not only their own lives, but also their children's, benefitting society as a whole," says Marie-Lise Andrade, General Manager of the Lise Watier Foundation.

Currently, this intervention program is offered in four Quebec regions—namely Québec City, Montréal, Montérégie and the Laurentides—and supports 150 women per year. The programs' entrepreneurship branch is certified by Concordia University and offers women in need a unique approach to training, guidance and financial support, in addition to having a real long-term impact on these participants' lives.

From August 15 to September 11, customers who purchase Unilever brand products (Dove, TRESemmé, Magnum, Hellman's, etc.) at Metro, Super C, Marché Richelieu, Jean Coutu or Brunet will contribute to the total donation of $100,000 that Unilever, in collaboration with METRO, will make to the Let's Start Up Program.

It is also possible to make an online donation: fondationlisewatier.com/en/

About the Lise Watier Foundation

The Lise Watier Foundation is a philanthropic organization dedicated to changing the lives of women in need in Quebec. It's driven by its mission to help women rebuild a sense of pride, regain control of their lives and create a future for themselves which lives up to their aspirations. The foundation has been working on a daily basis to foster financial independence for women in Quebec since 2009. The Let's Start Up Program promotes women's entrepreneurship and post-secondary education as a tool to escape poverty in a sustainable way. https://fondationlisewatier.com/en/the-lets-start-up-program/our-program/



