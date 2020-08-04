MNA for Chomedey, Guy Ouellette, sponsors this petition which is scheduled to be tabled on September 15th.

LAVAL, QC, Aug. 4, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Guy Ouellette, MNA for Chomedey has accepted to sponsor the petition of Mrs. Elizabeth Dufresne-Gagnon concerning Bill 61. She had initially written her petition on the change.org website. With it, she got close to 200,000 signatures. However, to submit a petition to the National Assembly, it must have been signed on the Assembly's website. Thus, the text of the original petition has been reworked to make it conform.

The petitioner considered that Bill 61 infringed our fundamental freedoms. "Regardless of who is in government, Quebeckers can't grant Mr. Legault or any other such power, without time constraint," said Madame Dufresne-Gagnon. "You can't revive an economy by setting up a dictatorship for an indefinite period of time and procuring yourself additional judicial immunity. It is also undemocratic to want to pass a law that would allow the government to change any law. "

MNA Guy Ouellette agreed to table Madame Dufresne-Gagnon's petition in order to clearly demonstrate to Prime Minister Legault the opposition of the population to his Bill 61. Last June, the bill failed to be adopted by the National Assembly. However, Mr. Legault did not miss the opportunity to let everyone know that he would come back to the charge with Bill 61 in the fall. "Faced with the declaration of Prime Minister Legault, it is necessary to revive citizen mobilization against Bill 61. With this petition, we wish to send a clear message to the government regarding the opposition of citizens to bill 61. " said Guy Ouellette, MNA for Chomedey.

The petition opposing Bill 61 is available for signature on the National Assembly's website until September 13. You will find it here: https://www.assnat.qc.ca/fr/exprimez-votre-opinion/petition/Petition-8457/index.html

SOURCE Députés indépendants

For further information: Laure Stephenson, Attachée politique, Bureau du député de Chomedey, M. Guy Ouellette, 450-686-0166, [email protected]