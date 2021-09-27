Let's Meet Up on the International Space Station

In order to document life in space, Felix & Paul Studios provided a zero gravity virtual reality camera to astronauts aboard the ISS, including David Saint-Jacques. Shot entirely on board the ISS, this film will feed everyone's curiosity about the challenges of life in weightlessness in a confined environment.

Space Explorers: The ISS Experience, the production's first episode, introduces astronauts Anne McClain, David Saint-Jacques, Christina Koch and Nick Hague as they face the disorientation of weightlessness and react to potentially catastrophic situations by leveraging their years of training. Spectators will experience the extreme nature of this unique production lived by the astronauts.

Thanks to a 360o dome projection, everyone will have an immersive experience with family or friends. Not to mention the new laser-type projectors that significantly increase image resolution and provide ten times the brightness to explore the beauty of space in all its glory.

This first part will get adventurers ready for the sequel to the film, which will be released in 2022: the spacewalk.

Space Explorers: The ISS Experience will premiere on September 28 at the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. Find out more about the movie schedule.

Digital Press Kit : https://bit.ly/Voyageurs_stellaires

About Space Explorers: The ISS Experience

Space Explorers: The ISS Experience was written by Félix Lajeunesse and Paul Raphaël. It was produced with the collaboration of the ISS U.S. National Laboratory, NASA, Canadian Space Agency, European Space Agency, Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency and Roscosmos State.

Awards and distinctions:

Primetime Emmy Award 2021 - Winner: Outstanding Interactive Program

Infinity Festival 2019 - Winner: Monolith Award (IVA space camera)

Lumiere Technology Award 2019 - Winner: Special Award "Impact through innovation" (IVA space camera)

About Montréal Space for Life

Montréal Space for Life is made up of five major attractions: the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. These prestigious municipal institutions form Canada's largest natural science museum complex. Together, they are launching a daring, creative urban movement, encouraging all of us to rethink the connection between humankind and nature and cultivate a new way of living.

SOURCE Espace pour la vie

For further information: Diep Truong, Exergue Communications, 514 436-2121, [email protected]; Marie-Joëlle Filion, Communications Officer, Montréal Space for Life, 514 443-6801, [email protected]

Related Links

espacepourlavie.ca

