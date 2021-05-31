QUÉBEC CITY, May 31, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - With Canada's borders still closed to the many international travellers who usually visit the Québec City area in the summer, Québec City Tourism is deploying an unprecedented ad campaign aimed squarely at French- and English-speaking visitors from every part of the province.

Created and produced by LG2 and NOVA Film, the campaign features people from around the world who had plans to visit Québec City and had to postpone due to Covid–19, with the tagline "Let's enjoy Québec City for all of them."

In 15- and 30-second spots and a longer 3-minute video, disappointed travellers speak up on behalf of would-be visitors from all over the world and encourage Quebecers to enjoy, in their name, all the beauty, food, attractions, activities, vast outdoor playgrounds, and historic sites so conveniently close by.

The campaign was created for Québec City Tourism with a budget of $3 million and will appear on a variety of platforms, including TV, through media content partnerships, as well as on social media targeted at French and English speakers in the province.

It will run from May 31 to September 26, 2021.

The campaign could also run in Ontario if borders open between the two provinces this summer.

The campaign is part of a $27 million stimulus package to help relaunch tourism in the Québec City area in time for the summer season. That money is also being used to offer a $75 prepaid credit card as a gift to anyone who books a stay of two or more nights at an establishment registered with Québec City's regional hotel association, Association hôtelière de la région de Québec (AHRQ), between June 24 and October 11, 2021, along with a program of more than 1,000 fun activities for locals and tourists that will take place from May to October.

"We're pulling out all the stops with this exceptional campaign and all the activities on offer to make Québec City a fabulous and fun summer destination, despite the absence of international travellers. All the necessary public health measures are in place to ensure that visitors experience a safe and fantastic summer, and that our local business owners have a tourist season that helps get them back on their feet after so many hard months due to the pandemic," said Robert Mercure, general manager of Québec City Tourism.

Québec City Tourism has some 805 members in an area that spans Québec City, L'Ancienne-Lorette, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Wendake, and the regional municipal counties of Portneuf, Jacques-Cartier, Île d'Orléans, and Côte-de-Beaupré.

To see the campaign:

FR: https://youtu.be/ib3ImB7SgDo

EN: https://youtu.be/UlGEa9f4B_Q

SOURCE Office du tourisme de Québec

For further information: Source: Marie-Pier Richard, Communications and Public Relations Officer, Cellphone: 581-995-0972, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

quebecregion.com

