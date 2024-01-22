LET'S ACCEPT ALL FORMS OF TOBACCO HARM REDUCTION

Vaping is not smoking and is a proven way for smokers to quit

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, marks the beginning of National Non-Smoking Week. On behalf of all Canadians who vape, Rights4Vapers urges policy makers and health groups to listen to the lived experiences of Canadians who have chosen non-traditional methods to quit smoking.

"While we advocate for accessible and affordable vapour products for adult Canadians who chose to vape, we recognize that tobacco harm reduction comes in many forms," said Maria Papaioannoy, spokesperson for Rights4Vapers. "Some people choose nicotine patches and gum, some chose to quit cold turkey. They should all be celebrated."

Later this week, the Ottawa Model for Smoking Cessation will hold its annual conference. Like in previous years, the organizers declined Rights4Vapers' request to attend. Rights4Vapers is organizing its own panel discussion to hear from Canadians who have used vaping to quit smoking.

"We have traditionally been left out of the debate even though we are the ones most impacted by regulations," said Ms. Papaioannoy "Thousands of Canadians have stopped smoking thanks to vaping. We hear their stories every day. We don't have a seat at the official table, so we have decided to create our own table!"

Despite international recognition that vaping is less harmful than smoking, Canada has been slow to embrace vaping as part of its tobacco harm reduction strategy.

"We should all be working together on this issue. We have invited all the speakers and organizers of the Ottawa Model to our event. We hope they attend to hear from real people with real stories," said Ms. Papaioannoy.

Vaping is NOT more harmful than smoking. Not one Canadian died last year from vaping. Almost 48,000 Canadians died from smoking

