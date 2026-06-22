Lessons on Socio-economic Recovery from Jasper Wildfire

OTTAWA, ON, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - The recovery of the Jasper wildfire in 2024 revealed several interconnected socio-economic challenges while also demonstrating strong coordination, adaptability and problem-solving across partners and multiple layers of government, according to research from Signal49 Research.

"The Jasper wildfire demonstrates that recovery extends far beyond rebuilding damaged infrastructure," stated Babatunde Olateju, Director, Sustainability at Signal49 Research. "Our research shows that recovery operates as an interconnected system, where housing, workforce availability, insurance, business continuity, community wellbeing, and post-disaster remediation influence one another. The Jasper experience highlighted how challenges across these areas can create cascading impacts throughout the recovery process, while highlighting the value of coordinated action in supporting community outcomes."

The report draws on a comprehensive review of literature as well as stakeholder interviews conducted between September 2025 and January 2026 with government agencies, non-governmental organizations, local businesses, and community organizations to capture perspectives from the early and ongoing phases of recovery.

"We recognize the significant and lasting challenges communities face in the aftermath of wildfires and other disruptive events," said Emily Pietropaolo, Vice President of Recovery at the Canadian Red Cross. "The response in Jasper highlights the importance of strong coordination, community resilience, and sustained support, providing a clear foundation for informing and strengthening disaster recovery efforts across Canada."

The report outlines recommendations from Jasper's recovery, highlighting effective tactics and opportunities to further strengthen coordination and outcomes. These include mitigating insurance gaps and blind spots, enabling adaptive and agile decision making, strengthening clarity and alignment for post-wildfire soil remediation, as well as enhancing planning and coordination for debris removal. The recovery also had notable positives, including adaptive and agile governance approaches that enabled timely decision-making, strong inter-organizational coordination, and the ability to pivot as conditions evolved.

The overall findings from Signal49 Research's consultations with the various parties involved in the recovery highlight the importance of a nationally coordinated framework to consistently define and assess socio-economic recovery needs in post-disaster contexts. While there are local nuances in any disaster recovery, a more consistent national approach could support shared principles, indicators, and coordination mechanisms. For more insights on disaster resilience and recovery, please visit our research centre The Canadian Resilient Recovery Initiative.

About Signal49 Research

Signal49 Research is the country's leading independent research organization. For more than seven decades, Signal49 Research has been providing research that supports evidence-based decision making to solve Canada's toughest problems. Follow Signal49 Research on LinkedIn at the link here. For more information on our organization, please visit the link here.

SOURCE Signal49 Research

Media Contact: Signal49 Research, E-mail: [email protected], Tel: 613-526-3090 ext. 224