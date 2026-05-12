Shingles Prevention to Support Healthy Aging and Overall Prosperity in Canada

OTTAWA, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Increasing the shingles vaccination rate among older Canadians could generate significant health, economic and system-wide benefits, helping to close Canada's national productivity gap, according to new research from Signal49 Research, formerly operating as The Conference Board of Canada.

"With nearly 40 per cent of adults in Canada now aged 50 and over, healthy aging is becoming increasingly important to sustaining Canada's growth and prosperity," said Eddy Nason, Director of Health at Signal49 Research. "Yet, preventable conditions like shingles undermine healthy aging by disrupting daily functioning, independence, and mental well-being."

These physical and emotional impacts not only damage patients' quality of life but also place measurable strain on both the healthcare system and economy. Shingles increases healthcare demand through greater use of physician services, emergency care, hospitalizations, and medications. At the same time, it reduces productivity through absenteeism and presenteeism as well as limiting participation in valuable unpaid roles such as caregiving and volunteering.

"With one in three adults expected to experience shingles in their lifetime, vaccination is a critical tool to help protect older Canadians from its painful and disruptive symptoms, and reduce the risk of long-term complications," said Dr. Michelle Horn, Country Medical Director, GSK. "By prioritizing prevention, we not only safeguard individual well-being but can also reduce avoidable demand on healthcare providers and the healthcare system."

In addition to improving health outcomes, higher vaccination uptake could generate substantial system and economic gains. Achieving an 80 per cent shingles vaccination rate among Canadians aged 50 and older could save an estimated $816 million in healthcare costs, while public investment in vaccinations could generate a 1.69 return on investment, driven by improved health and preserved economic participation.

However, uptake remains low, with only 39 per cent of Canadians in this age group vaccinated. Key barriers include out-of-pocket costs, limited awareness, and uneven provincial and territorial public programming. As Canada seeks to support healthy aging and strengthen its economic resilience, expanding equitable access to shingles vaccination represents a practical first step towards a coordinated, national prevention strategy. This research was prepared with financial support from GSK Canada. The full report is available at the link here.

About Signal49 Research (formerly operating as The Conference Board of Canada)

Signal49 Research, formerly operating as The Conference Board of Canada, is the country's leading independent research organization. For more than seven decades, Signal49 Research has been providing research that supports evidence-based decision making to solve Canada's toughest problems. Follow Signal49 Research on LinkedIn at the link here. For more information on our organization, please visit the link here.

SOURCE Signal49 Research

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