OTTAWA, ON, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ - With less than two weeks remaining to apply, lower-income renters are encouraged to take advantage of the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit ahead of the March 31, 2023 deadline. This one-time, tax-free $500 payment is intended to support lower-income individuals and families who struggle with the cost of rent.

Since the Government of Canada launched the benefit on December 12, 2022, more than 600,000 renters in Canada have already received their one-time payment. With less than two weeks left to apply, time is running out for eligible individuals and families to apply. It's important that applications are submitted as soon as possible as they will no longer be accepted after March 31, 2023.

To be eligible for the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit, applicants must have filed their 2021 income tax return. They must have had a 2021 adjusted family net income of $35,000 or less for families, or $20,000 or less for individuals, and paid at least 30% of their 2021 adjusted family net income towards rent in the 2022 calendar year. Additional details on the benefit and eligibility criteria can be found at Canada.ca/one-time-housing-benefit.

It is important to note that the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit is separate from the monthly Canada Housing Benefit, which is co-funded and administered by the provinces and territories. This one-time benefit will not affect current or future eligibility for other federal income-tested benefits, including the Canada Workers Benefit, the Canada Child Benefit, the Goods and Services Tax Credit, and the Guaranteed Income Supplement.

Those eligible for the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit can quickly and easily apply through their Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) My Account.

Quick facts:

If you apply through CRA My Account or by phone, and are signed up for direct deposit, you can get your payment within 3 to 5 business days.

Applicants who are unable to apply online may contact the CRA at 1-800-282-8079 to complete their application with a trained agent.

to complete their application with a trained agent. Applicants who sign up for a CRA My Account can still access My Account with limited services and do not need to wait for their security code in the mail to apply right away.

Applicants can also securely access CRA My Account from their My Service Canada Account without having to sign in again or revalidate their identity.

An online application form is available for those who are unable to sign in or register for a CRA My Account. Changes to your personal and banking information will not be permitted using this form. Applicants who need to update their address, marital status, or direct deposit information should apply through CRA My Account or by phone.

Applicants who recently filed their 2021 taxes may not be able to apply on time through CRA My Account or by phone as the CRA may not have their return on file yet. In this case, they should apply with the online application form by March 31, 2023 .

Additional information:

