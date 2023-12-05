Les Verts Living Introduces Flagship, Vancouver-Designed-and-Built Indoor Hydroponic Garden

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Les Verts Living (Les Verts) introduces the Terrace Pro , an innovative, hydroponic garden that enables year-round, indoor growing of exceptional produce without the use of soil or pesticides.

With winter looming, the Terrace Pro presents a solution for growing and harvesting nutritious, gourmet lettuce, herbs, microgreens, and baby greens. Designed for households, businesses, restaurants, schools, and non-profits, the Terrace Pro streamlines the planting and harvesting process for beginners or seasoned gardeners. "Our all-inclusive hydroponic system comes with curated seeds chosen for their flavour, nutritional value, and easy-to-follow instructions. New users are often surprised by how quickly they learn to use the system," said Andrew Vickerson, CEO, Les Verts Living.

The Terrace Pro is the result of more than six years of research and development and was designed by award-winning innovators and urban agricultural scientists. "We started out sharing our leafy greens through a farm share program. Our subscribers fell in love with the produce, so we wanted to create a system that would allow a beginner to achieve the same result. That was the catalyst for the development of the Terrace Pro," explained Rachel Green, Research Manager, Les Verts Living.

The team at Les Verts Living is split between their innovation center in Winnipeg, and Vancouver where the Terrace Pro is built and assembled.

What sets the Terrace Pro apart is its impressive production capacity, exceptional quality produce, ease of use, and significant savings opportunities. This includes:

Professional-grade equipment and nutrient regimes.





Terrace Pro produce surpasses the freshness and nutritional value of other indoor systems and what is typically found in grocery stores.





The system promises a significant return on investment through reduced food waste and produce expenses.





GrowHow, Les Verts' online knowledge portal for growers.

Les Verts' mission is to empower anyone, anywhere, to grow quality food. To learn more, visit www.LesVerts.com .

About Les Verts Living:

Les Verts Living, a private company based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and Vancouver, B.C., derives its name from the transformative experience of growing fresh, healthy, living greens year-round. Specializing in indoor hydroponic growing systems, we are dedicated to our mission: empowering anyone, anywhere to grow fresh, quality food for their family, friends, and local communities. We aspire to be the most trusted resource for grassroots growers by providing simplified indoor farming technologies backed by extensive expertise.

