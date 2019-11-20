Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Looks Forward to Working Side-by-Side with New Cabinet

OTTAWA, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak's (LFMO) President Melanie Omeniho congratulates Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party on their re-election last month and looks forward to working alongside the new Liberal cabinet.

"We foresee continuing to build relationships with the Prime Minister and his cabinet that ensure the representation and inclusion of Métis women, youth, girls and gender-diverse people in decision-making processes," President Omeniho said.

In April 2017, Prime Minister Trudeau and federal cabinet ministers signed the Canada-Métis Nation Accord during the first Métis Nation-Crown Summit where LFMO was a participant. President Omeniho thanks Prime Minister Trudeau for his continued support of women of the Métis Nation at permanent bilateral mechanism tables. Women, Two-Spirit and gender diverse people are essential parts of the renewed nation-to-nation relationship.

LFMO thanks Ministers Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, and Honourable Patty Hadju for their work with us in their previous portfolios and wish them all the best in their new Ministries. With the expansion of the cabinet, LFMO looks forward to working with those who have assumed new portfolios including Honourable Bardish Chaggar, Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Honourable Mélanie Joly, Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Honourable Filomena Tassi, and Honourable Dan Vandal.

LFMO also looks forward to continuing to work with the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations on issues relating to Métis women, girls and gender-diverse people and the implementation of the recommendations following the conclusion of the National Inquiry on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. LFMO will continue to build upon the sound working relationship with the Honourable Maryam Monsef in her continued portfolio as Minister of Women and Gender Equality and wishes her luck in her new role as Minister of Economic Rural Development. LFMO looks forward to fostering a positive relationship with the Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General in charting a new path for Métis women, girls and gender diverse people in their experiences with the justice system.

LFMO speaks as the national and international voice for Métis women and gender-diverse people. LFMO aims to consult, promote and represent the personal, spiritual, social, cultural, political and economic interests and aspirations of women, Two-Spirit and gender-diverse people of the Métis Nation across the homeland.

